Karbhari’s resignation preceded by investigation into UTA's online recruiting, enrollment practices

President Vistasp Karbhari’s resignation was preceded by a 2019 UT System investigation into UTA’s online education recruiting and enrollment practices, according to a UT System statement.

In January 2019, the state auditor received an anonymous complaint with specific allegations related to UTA’s practices and referred the case to the UT System, UT System spokesperson Karen Adler said in the statement. Then, the system's chief audit executive issued a request for proposals and an outside firm, Protiviti, was selected to independently investigate the allegations.

Adler said the investigation started in March 2019 and the firm’s final report was submitted to the system in October 2019. UTA was given the opportunity to review the report and offer information that could correct any factual errors.

It does not appear that the results of the investigation have been made public at this time.

Adler said Karbhari’s 2019 annual performance review was delayed following the investigation because of the direct relevance to the investigation.

In late 2019, Karbhari informed UT System Chancellor James Milliken that he intended to step down as president following the 2020 spring semester to pursue other leadership opportunities, Adler said.

Karbhari was originally set to announce his resignation no later than Jan. 31, according to a letter by Milliken dated Jan. 6. Karbhari announced his resignation Wednesday morning in a university-wide email.

According to the letter, Karbhari’s last day as president was set to be Aug. 31 and was expected to transition from the role of president to faculty member following the current academic year. The salary for the academic appointment was to be set at the average of the three highest faculty salaries in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering.

Milliken acknowledged positive advances at UTA that occurred during Karbhari’s seven-year tenure as president and praised him for increasing enrollment for students of color and providing outstanding service to veterans.

“Your attention to access, affordability and completion, and your focus on expansion of degree programs and enrollment in areas important to the future of Texas, are to be commended,” Milliken wrote.

The university has no comment at this time, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.

His resignation comes after a lawsuit was filed by Deborah Robinson, former vice president for institutional advancement. Robinson filed the lawsuit against the university for over $200,000 following her termination in 2019, claiming she was subjected to bullying and threats of termination by Karbhari, according to a previous Shorthorn article.

On Wednesday, following his resignation announcement, the Faculty Senate carried a motion to indefinitely freeze searches for department deans and higher positions until a permanent university president is hired.

Milliken has received the document, has been in communication with Senate chairperson Bill Carroll, and has plans for further dialogue, Adler said in an email.

A day before he announced his resignation, Karbhari was named a candidate for the open University of Central Florida president position. He was announced as one of three finalists Friday.

Karbhari has declined to comment on the lawsuit but addressed it during his interview in front of the University of Central Florida presidential search committee on Thursday.

“Most of these lawsuits are actually dismissed because they have no basis,” Karbhari said during his presentation. “I can absolutely, unequivocally tell you that this one has no basis.”

