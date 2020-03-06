President Vistasp Karbhari is one of three finalists in the University of Central Florida’s ongoing presidential search.
Karbhari had an in-person interview with the search committee Thursday where he addressed ways to improve the university’s diversity, philanthropy and athletics.
The other candidates moving forward in the search are David Brenner, adjunct professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Cato Laurencin, professor at the University of Connecticut.
Finalists will return to the Florida campus after spring break for open forums and campus visits, according to a University of Central Florida press release Tuesday.
The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees will vote on the selection of the president. Then, the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s public universities, will vote on whether to confirm the selected candidate, according to a separate university press release Thursday.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.