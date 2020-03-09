Shortly after being named as one of three finalists, President Vistasp Karbhari has dropped out of the University of Central Florida presidential search.
Karbhari notified the University of Central Florida on Monday morning that he no longer wished to be considered for the position.
“Unfortunately, challenging personal matters have arisen that require my full attention,” Karbhari wrote in an email to Beverly Seay, Central Florida’s Board of Trustees chairperson. “Wanting to be respectful of the University of Central Florida I am writing to withdraw my candidacy.”
Karbhari was announced as a finalist on March 5 and was expected to return to Florida for open forums and campus visits after spring break.
This follows Karbhari’s resignation from UTA, which he announced on March 4. Karbhari’s last day as president will be Aug. 31.
UT System spokesperson Karen Adler told The Shorthorn last week that the UT System began an investigation in March 2019 into UTA's online recruiting and enrollment practices after the state auditor received an anonymous complaint. Karbhari’s 2019 yearly performance review was delayed because of the investigation.
According to a letter by the UT System Chancellor James Milliken dated Jan. 6, Karbhari was originally set to resign as UTA’s president no later than Jan. 31 and was expected to transition from the role of president to faculty member following the current academic year.
In January, Deborah Robinson, former vice president for institutional advancement, filed a $200,000 lawsuit against the university, claiming she was subjected to bullying and threats of termination by Karbhari, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Karbhari addressed the lawsuit in his in-person interview with the University of Central Florida presidential search committee on March 5, saying that it had “no basis” and that people get upset because they are asked to leave, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Karbhari has not yet responded to a request for comment.
