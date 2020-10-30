Kamala Harris stops in Fort Worth during Texas campaign tour in final weekend before Election Day

FORT WORTH — Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate, made her first campaign stop in Texas only days before Election Day. The junior senator from California held a small rally outside of First Saint John Cathedral.
Her visit to Fort Worth was the first of the day ahead of stops in Houston and McAllen where she is encouraging people to get out and vote.
Dozens of supporters waved flags as they lined the street and stood in the back of cars ahead of Harris’ arrival. As the motorcade made its way down the hill, the crowd began cheering as they hoped to catch a glimpse of Harris.
Harris waved to supporters as they gathered across from the church before making her way to the stage.
“There is so much at stake and so many reasons to vote,” Harris said once on stage.
She said she wants to make sure that everyone’s “powerful” voice is represented in this election through their vote.
Fort Worth resident Marlo Jefferson said it means a lot to her to see the potential future vice president in person. It’s history in the making, and she’s glad to be a part of it, she said.
Jefferson said she came out because people have a voice, and that’s with their vote.
Every vote counts, and that one person who doesn’t vote could make a difference, she said.
Several President Donald Trump supporters drove up and down East Berry Street honking their horns and shouting at Biden-Harris supporters.
Biden-Harris supporters shouted at a Trump supporter carrying a Trump flag before he was escorted to his car by Fort Worth police.
Despite being a few hundred feet from where Harris was speaking, Fort Worth resident Lorri Wright stood in the shade of a tree with her husband and watched Harris’ speech on her phone.
Wright said she was on social media all morning trying to find the location for the rally. The event location was not announced publicly to limit the size of the crowd and allow for social distancing.
Harris’ visit to Texas is important because the state could flip blue this year, and she wanted to be a part of that, she said.
Standing in the grass along the street, Fort Worth resident Jill Schild stood with her family holding a Biden-Harris sign.
Schild wanted her children to see this moment in person.
“When they turn Texas blue, it’s going to be a historic event, and when she’s the first female vice president that’ll be the highest position a woman has ever held in the world,” Schild said.
Jefferson said voting only costs individuals a little bit of their time.
“People have gone through a lot in order for us to be able to vote. We don't have to take exams, we don’t have to do any of the other stuff that we used to do,” she said. “Just get out and vote, it costs you nothing.”
