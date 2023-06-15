Juneteenth celebration unites campus as ‘what America is supposed to be’

“Thank you to my ancestors. I’m probably going to cry,” said Anthony Guillory, assistant professor of instruction, to open his keynote speech at UTA’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration Wednesday.
Guillory went on to detail his family history as formerly enslaved people in the South, and how he grew up both around people who celebrated Juneteenth and people who criticized it. He then unpacked the controversies around the holiday in the Black community.
The crowd sat stretched in front of him — a mix of campus offices, student organizations and orientees — somberly listening and sharing barbecue in the summer humidity. Before and after the speech, bass thumped from the speakers as attendees united to celebrate Juneteenth and highlight parts of the Black community across campus.
The holiday remembers June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston Bay, Texas, were informed of their freedom nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
As a holiday now officially recognized by most states, Juneteenth has grown to celebrate different aspects of Black history and culture across different communities, Guillory said before his speech. Some take the day to remember the Civil Rights Movement, others the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. or Black power.
“They’re asking different questions, and they’re celebrating different victories,” he said. “When it’s done best at a national level, Texas is still the center.”
To director of orientation Relius Johnson, who helped organize the event, Juneteenth is his independence day, he said. Johnson hoped the event, which took weeks to plan, would educate people on the holiday, empower them to celebrate their ancestors and help them engage with each other.
In the high-noon heat, Darrell Hicks, owner of BestYet Bar-B-Que & Catering, ran back and forth between the event’s tables as the smell of brisket smoked from his sweat-damped clothes. Owning a business is hard work, he said, but it’s rewarding.
“It was an honor and a privilege to be able to come and be a part of this event,” he said. “It’s not everyday that a local barbecue guy gets an opportunity to serve at a major university, so I'm very humbled and privileged.”
To social work sophomore Taylor Tracy, second vice president of the NAACP at UTA, Juneteenth means freedom for the Black community and people of color, she said.
“I think a lot of people see freedom as the Fourth of July, but when you're talking about the Black community, there wasn't freedom for us at that time,” Tracy said. “I think Juneteenth is a time for us to have our freedom.”
As Tracy reflected on Guillory’s speech, she said it was a reminder that, while slavery is over, it still has an impact. Last year was her first time celebrating Juneteenth, and her family took the time to talk about and embrace their cultures.
Hicks said his Juneteenth celebrations usually look similar to Wednesday’s event — family, friends, a big cookout and time to understand their history. He wanted people to walk away from the event understanding not just Juneteenth, but each other.
“You can understand where they’re coming from, their struggles, and then we can understand your struggles, and it can all be one melting pot,” he said. “That's what America is supposed to be anyway.”
