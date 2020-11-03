US Democratic senatorial candidate MJ Hegar concedes to Republican Sen. John Cornyn

Republican Sen. John Cornyn waves to supporters during a campaign rally Oct. 31 in Fort Worth. Cornyn defeated Democratic senatorial candidate MJ Hegar to win reelection.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas won a fourth term Tuesday over Democrat rival MJ Hegar.

Cornyn received 53.45% of votes, compared to Hegar’s 44.13% as of 10:15 p.m., according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

He was first elected as a U.S. senator in 2002, winning over 55% of all votes.

Cornyn, 68, ran strongly in places such as Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties in North Texas. He stopped by Panther Island Pavilion to speak to supporters as part of his reelection campaign on Saturday. He said then that this year has been the strangest and most historic election he’s been involved in.

Hegar ran a strong congressional race in Central Texas two years ago before losing to longtime Rep. John Carter. She struggled to defeat several Democratic contenders in this year’s Senate contest.

Hegar released a concession statement saying, “I’m not a career politician, running for U.S. Senate was never my plan. I’m just one of the millions of Texans who saw the world we’re giving our children and thought ‘hell no.’”

Together her campaign and supporters shattered voter turnout records and sent a message to a “previously safe senator that he answers to us,” she stated.

“I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come,” Hegar stated.

Cornyn did not provide a public comment by the time of publication.

