Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to become president-elect of the US

Joe Biden has been projected to win the 2020 presidential election, making him the 46th president of the United States, after The Associated Press called the race Saturday morning.

He is projected to win 290 electoral college votes, compared to President Donald Trump, who is projected to receive 214 votes, based on preliminary election results as of Saturday. Biden received 50.6% of the popular vote, and Trump received 47.7%.

If he wins the electoral college vote or if the other candidate concedes, Biden will be inaugurated in January.

Votes are still being counted in these states: Georgia (16 electoral votes), North Carolina (15 electoral votes), and Alaska (3 electoral votes).

The Associated Press calls a race when its Decision Desk staff, which includes election analysts, researchers and race callers, are confident one candidate no longer has a path to victory, according to its website. Editors on the publication’s Decision Desk sign off on every race call for president, Senate and governor.

Biden served as a Delaware senator before being elected vice president in 2008 alongside former President Barack Obama. He has 47 years of political experience.

The historic win makes Sen. Kamala Harris the first female vice president. Harris has served as a Democratic member of the U.S. Senate from California since 2016. She was the second Black woman elected to the Senate and the first Indian American to serve in the chamber. She is also the first Black woman and Indian woman to appear on a major party’s ticket, and the victory makes her the first Black and South Asian American vice president.

While campaigning, Biden promised to implement a strategic plan to reopen the economy as soon as he stepped into office. The plan includes providing state and local governments with financial aid to prevent layoffs for essential workers. He plans to extend unemployment insurance.

Biden also plans to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour and raise taxes for those who earn over $400,000 per year. Harris has shown support for increased taxes for wealthy individuals and cutting taxes for middle-class families.

During her campaign for the Senate in 2015, Harris called for criminal justice and immigration reform. Before dropping out of the 2020 presidential election in December, she proposed offering low-income families access to child care that costs no more than 7% of their income.

Biden plans to combat climate change by implementing measures similar to the Green New Deal. He has committed to not accepting contributions from oil, gas and coal corporations and to limit methane pollution by oil and gas operations.

He has received criticism for previous promises to end fracking; however, Harris said during the vice presidential debate Oct. 7 that this would not happen.

While campaigning, Biden promised to establish a public health insurance similar to Medicare and build off the current Affordable Care Act to offer more health care options.

Regarding the pandemic, Biden plans to make free COVID-19 testing widely available, provide emergency paid leave to workers, families and small businesses, and establish a public health and first responder system. During the vice presidential debate, Harris said Biden’s response to COVID-19 would include contact tracing, testing, and eventually, vaccine accessibility and administration.

