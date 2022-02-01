After almost two years without a permanent president, the UT System Board of Regents named Jennifer Evans-Cowley as the new UTA president Feb. 1 during a special called meeting.
Evans-Cowley will begin her new role April 28. She becomes UTA’s first female president and the 10th person to run the university.
The UT System Board of Regents named Evans-Cowley as the sole finalist for the position Jan. 7, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Per state law, the board had to wait 21 days to name the finalist as president.
During an interview with The Shorthorn, Evans-Cowley said she felt excited when she was announced as the sole finalist for the position. She was thrilled to hear about the approval.
“As I learn more about UTA and all the great things going on here, I just got more and more excited about the kind of impact that I could have and the partnership with the university community,” she said.
The board did not release any information from the national search regarding the number of candidates, names or experience other than the announcement of the lone finalist, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Evans-Cowley, an Arlington native, serves as the University of North Texas’ provost and vice president for Academic Affairs since 2017. She is responsible for UNT’s academic mission, including teaching and service.
UT System Chancellor James Milliken said Evans-Cowley will complete her role at UNT for the time being. She will also participate in preliminary meetings at UTA in preparation for a smooth transition.
“I am grateful to everyone who helped make this presidential search a successful one, including the UT Arlington community, members of the presidential advisory search committee, the Board of Regents and those from the campus and metroplex area who shared their ideas and insights,” Milliken said.
Evans-Cowley said she grew up around UTA and is excited to be part of the Arlington community again. She hopes to be introduced to it before her start date.
As she transitions to UTA, she plans to listen to the community and learn about what the university can improve.
“I need to hear from the students from our staff, from our faculty, because they know UTA best, right? You're living it. You’re breathing it,” she said.
During Evans-Cowley’s tenure, UNT received the Carnegie-ranked Tier One in 2018, according to its website. UTA is also a Carnegie-ranked school and received the Texas Tier One designation last year.
Evans-Cowley said she looked for a university that was on the rise and committed to diversity and inclusion when applying for the position.
“I made note: this is a university that I should watch,” she said. “It's reached a whole new tier. It's growing and flourishing. And reaching Texas Tier One this fall, I just knew that this was the place I wanted to be.”
She has an extensive background in urban planning, which provided her an opportunity to support land use education in rural counties, according to her curriculum vitae submitted to the University of Nevada, Reno’s presidential search committee. She’s also worked with the city of Frisco and used its 100-acre gift to build the first campus in the city, expected to be completed by 2023.
She implemented a mandatory diversity and inclusion professional development program for all faculty at UNT, according to her CV. She advocated for more diverse academic leaders and supported opportunity hiring.
She has fostered a strong relationship with UNT’s Faculty Senate to modify procedures when COVID-19 hit to prevent the pandemic from spreading across the campus, according to her CV.
Evans-Cowley supports intercollegiate sports as a vital part for a university and believes athletic programs should match the academic quality, according to her CV.
She worked at Ohio State University for 16 years from 2001 to 2017 and left the university as the vice provost for Capital Planning and Regional Campuses, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Interim President Teik Lim, who’s been in charge of UTA since May 2020, will become the new president at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
“I offer my congratulations to Dr. Cowley, and my thanks to Interim President Lim, who has helped propel UT Arlington forward over the last two years,” Milliken said. “The entire UT System community looks forward to ever-greater achievement and success at UT Arlington in the future.”
