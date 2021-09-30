This is a crime log wrapup from Sept. 23 to Sept. 28.
Credit Card Abuse
On Sept. 23, a faculty member reported an attempted charge to his university procurement card. No charges were accepted, so there was no financial loss, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email.
Credit Card Abuse is considered a state jail felony according to the Texas Penal Code and is punishable by confinement in a state jail for no less than 180 days and no more than two years.
In addition to jail time, offenders may be fined up to $10,000.
Criminal Mischief
On Sept. 23, a staff member reported damage to a fire alarm in one of the buildings at the Centennial Court apartments, McCord said.
According to the crime log, the financial loss caused by the criminal mischief was between $750 and $2500, which is a class A misdemeanor according to the Texas Penal Code.
Class A misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, jail time of no more than one year or both.
Theft
On Monday, a student reported a package stolen from outside his door at the Meadow Run apartments, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor according to the Texas Penal Code and is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Theft and Reckless Damage
On Tuesday, a faculty member reported the theft of three jellyfish from the UTA Life Science Building, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 and reckless damage are both considered class C misdemeanors according to the Texas Penal Code.
Burglary of a Building
On Tuesday, a staff member reported an unauthorized entry into an office, McCord said.
Burglary committed in a building other than a habitation is considered a state jail felony according to the Texas Penal Code.
