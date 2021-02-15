Jambo’s BBQ celebrates 90th anniversary, high-rolling history

On the 1700 block of West Division Street, an unassuming building holds the tales, both true and tall, of late Prohibition-era gambling, gangsters and delicious food.
That building, currently occupied by Jambo’s BBQ, celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and is a reminder of Arlington’s high-rolling history.
The building originally opened in 1931 as the Triangle Inn, a steakhouse. The restaurant's ties with gambling and gangsters arose because of its infamous neighbor. Triangle Inn was located on then-Bankhead Highway about a mile from the Top O’Hill Terrace.
Around the time Triangle Inn opened its doors, Top O’Hill Terrace had become a dining establishment and tea room — one that also housed an illegal casino, escape tunnels, secret rooms and an alarm system to warn the gamblers if a raid was coming.
Vickie Bryant, Top O’Hill Terrace curator and historian, said hopeful high-rollers had to have $500 to make it past the front gates, equal to over $7,500 today.
Less affluent gamblers would often take part in the games held at Triangle Inn, Bryant said.
The restaurant became as notorious as the casino because the upstairs room had great viewpoints to spot police raids before they reached Top O’Hill Terrace, owner Paul Lovato said.
Lovato believes that many of the famous guests, such as Al Capone, Bonnie and Clyde, John Wayne and Frank Sinatra, who came to gamble at Top O’ Hill Terrace stopped by to eat and play illegal card games in a hidden room upstairs.
While Top O’Hill Terrace ceased operations after a police raid in 1947, rumors of gambling in the room upstairs at the Triangle Inn survived as late as the 1980s.
“I was told even into the ‘80s it was the hottest craps game in town was in here,” Lovato said.
The Triangle Inn was sold around 1953 and soon transitioned into the Arlington Steakhouse. In 2016, the building was purchased by Jambo’s BBQ to become the company’s second location.
Jambo’s BBQ, known for its meat-packed Jambo Texan sandwich, is also celebrating its fifth year in the building and honoring its connection with Arlington’s past.
Lovato plans to have a year-long celebration for the anniversaries of Jambo’s BBQ and the Triangle Inn. For the month of February, Jambo’s BBQ will give every daily 5th and 90th customer a free meal.
Later this year, Lovato plans to honor the cops-and-gangsters history of the building by offering a free meal for Tarrant County first responders and poker tournaments for patrons where the final games would be held in the infamous room upstairs.
Lovato said he appreciates being able to celebrate in the face of COVID-19.
A tribute to the history of the building is hidden in plain sight above the entrance to Jambo’s BBQ. The sign facing the former Bankhead Highway reads “Arlington Steak House now serving Jambo’s BBQ.”
“The majority of the people still alive here in Arlington know this place as the Arlington Steakhouse,” Lovato said. “Once we were getting ready to take it over and then move in here, it was my idea to just to keep that name in the title of the building just to hold on to that history.”
Jambo’s BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 1724 W. Division St.
