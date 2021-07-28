Jake Ellzey defeats Susan Wright in runoff election to fill Texas’ 6th Congressional District seat

State Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie, won the Texas 6th Congressional District seat Tuesday night against Susan Wright in a special runoff election after the death of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, in February.
Ellzey received 53.27% of votes, while Wright received 46.73%, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.
Ellzey had support from U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, while Susan Wright had support from Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
“We are excited to serve you in Congress and you have my word that I will always put the best interests and Texas values of CD 6 residents first,” Ellzey stated in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
Political science professor Thomas Marshall said the main thing to remember is that Ellzey will be in Congress for a long time. Congress members who want to serve typically stay for about a decade to 20 years.
There’s a complication in the redistricting coming up. Redistricting is the process of adjusting lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. The process takes place every 10 years and districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures are redrawn.
There are currently no numbers available for the upcoming redistricting, so it’s difficult to say how much of Tarrant County will be in the 6th Congressional District, Marshall said.
Ellzey’s victory gives Republicans a slight advantage in redistricting because they have someone to protect who is well-regarded in the legislature, he said.
Ellzey served as state representative for Congressional District 10, where he represented Ellis County and part of Henderson County. He served as a naval officer for 20 years, and after retiring from the military, former Gov. Rick Perry appointed him to serve as a commissioner on the Texas Veterans Commission, according to his campaign website.
Susan Wright is the widow of Ron Wright, who died Feb. 7 from COVID-19. Ron Wright, 67, was the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with the virus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Susan Wright congratulated Ellzey on his win via Twitter on Tuesday night.
“I am praying for his success [and] wish him well,” she said. “I will never forget the kindness the people of #TX06 have shown Ron [and] I for so many years.”
“For Republicans, you know, this whole election process was a win,” Marshall said. “They got two Republicans in the runoff and elected one of them.”
@MandyHuynh12
@Angie_Perez99
