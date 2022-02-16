Investing in a walkable Arlington will help secure a safer future

When architecture sophomore Tony Pham moved to Texas from his childhood city of Saigon, Vietnam, at the age of 13, he struggled to adapt to car-oriented transportation. Now, through his work with Walkable Arlington, he wants to help bring the city a piece of that hometown: walkability.
People grow depressed when they live in a walkable city then move to one that isn’t, Pham said.
That sentiment grew among him and his friends when he moved to UTA, leading them to create Walkable Arlington last year and advocate for walkable spaces, greater transportation and a denser city.
Reminiscing about his childhood, Pham said he remembers many benefits of the city’s dense population. The walkable streets were convenient, allowing him to live independently and form better relationships with people in the community.
“Within about a five-minute radius of walking, I can get to my bakery,” he said. “I can get to coffee store, thrift shop, sim card store, pharmacy, the whole market.”
To him, all of that community vanishes in a suburban sprawl.
The organization has been instrumental in putting walkability issues in front of university administrators and city officials, Pham said.
The city needs more housing, density and transportation-focused policies that can steer people out of their cars and onto their feet or bikes, he said.
Keith Brooks, Arlington’s public works and transportation director, said collaborating with the group has been a good experience.
Walkable Arlington’s conversations with city council members have led Arlington to improve its walkability, Brooks said.
The group conducts walk audits to identify the aspects of infrastructure that work and those that don’t, Pham said. Those audits have led to new crosswalks, safer streetlight crossings and other city initiatives.
Political science senior Anna Laura Harmjanz said a change is necessary to accommodate the many Arlington residents who do not or cannot afford to drive.
A city’s sprawl stretches its budget and impacts residents’ mental health, Pham said.
Walkable Arlington also advocates for Vision Zero, an international strategy that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities. The strategy calls deaths on American roads needless and pushes policymakers to prioritize traffic safety as a public health issue.
Pham said policy failure and the infrastructural coercion that puts people in cars contribute to car crashes.
An estimated 20,160 people died in traffic crashes in the first half of 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Traffic deaths can be reduced to zero if people commit to redesigning streets, creating a land-use plan that works together with transportation and getting more people biking and walking, Pham said.
The group has also worked with UTA’s Office of Sustainability to expand campus bikeability. Pham and Harmjanz are active members of the department’s Bicycle Coordinating Committee, which works to encourage a bicycle-friendly campus.
The university implemented a Blue Duck bike-share program in February that allows students to rent bikes and ride around campus.
This does not address the gap between on-campus and off-campus bikeability, Harmjanz said. People can cycle around the university, but they can’t leave the campus.
Walkable Arlington is interested in addressing the bikeability disconnect between the university and surrounding apartments, she said. The group is looking for safer and more comfortable alternatives than what the community has now.
In 2019, 846 pedal cyclists died nationally in traffic crashes and an estimated 49,000 were injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Creating a walkable city is a conscious and serious decision that addresses climate change, equity, community and economic issues, Pham said.
“If we’re not committed to doing so now, we’ll be in serious trouble in the future,” he said.
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.