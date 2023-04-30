Investigation shows former vice president for Student Affairs solicited gifts during contract negotiations

Before Lisa Nagy, former vice president for Student Affairs, was confirmed to have departed UTA on Nov. 18, she was investigated by the university for multiple occasions of receiving personal favors from REV Entertainment while the two parties were working on the contract to host commencement ceremonies at Globe Life Field.
The university began conducting the investigation following an anonymous hotline complaint to University Compliance Services on Nov. 2, 2022.
Through an open records request sent Nov. 30, The Shorthorn recently received documents showing that Nagy had repeatedly violated ethics policies of the university and the UT System and also state laws by receiving event tickets at Globe Life Field from REV Entertainment representatives on numerous occasions between 2021 and 2022. At the time, the Division of Student Affairs and REV Entertainment were negotiating a contract to rent the venue for commencements.
Following the November records request, The Shorthorn received a letter through email from the UT System Open Records Division on Dec. 19, stating that UTA had sent the request to the UT System, who forwarded it to the Attorney General’s Office for a determination process that could take up to 45 business days to release the documents. The Shorthorn received the documents March 31.
REV Entertainment is the exclusive event management company for Globe Life Field, and Student Affairs is the primary office with operational and administrative control for recommending potential rental facility venues for commencement and for planning and executing commencement ceremonies, according to the records. The division is specifically responsible for negotiating business terms of the venue contract with REV.
The vice president for Student Affairs is one of the highest-paying positions at the university, with Nagy receiving a posted $272,954 salary for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to The Shorthorn’s published salary database that is sourced through university records. The Division of Student Affairs consists of 22 departments and programs, about 200 staff members and nearly 330 student organizations, according to UTA’s website.
Nagy had been with UTA for over 20 years and was named vice president for Student Affairs in 2017.
UTA’s Dishonest Fraudulent Activities Policy states that accepting or soliciting gifts, favors or services that might reasonably influence the employee in discharging their official duties is considered dishonest and fraudulent.
Ethical behavior is expected of all employees, and management personnel at every level are expected to set an ethical tone as leaders, according to the university’s 2021 Standards of Conduct Guide for Employees. Nagy “dishonored this aspirational principal” by misusing her official position for personal gain, according to the records.
UTA’s Contract Management Handbook also requires the university’s officers and employees to maintain high ethical standards for stewardship of public monies and avoid conflict of interest. The handbook specifies in section 1.5.2 that a university officer or employee should not accept or solicit any gift, favor or service that may reasonably influence their official duties.
The investigation found that Nagy may have violated UTA’s Standards of Conduct Policy, which holds employees accountable for their actions in upholding the university’s conduct standards; applicable federal and state laws; and rules and policies of UTA, UT System and Board of Regents.
Chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said in an email that the Division of Student Affairs, with help from others across the university, leads UTA commencement planning. The location decision results from collaboration, consultation and conversation among the staff within the division, university leadership and college commencement organizers.
The memorandum containing information regarding the investigation was sent from Joe Zschiesche, interim chief compliance officer, to UTA officials Nov. 15, 2022, three days before the university announced Nagy’s departure. However, there is no confirmation on whether this was the primary reason for her departure. Carpenter said the university’s practice is to not discuss, deny or confirm personnel matters.
The records show that Stephanie McAlpine, former director for Communications, Planning and Operations for the Division of Student Affairs, was the principal conduit and facilitator for interactions between REV Entertainment and UTA. The university confirmed that McAlpine departed UTA on Nov. 21, three days after Nagy. In her position, McAlpine reported directly to Nagy.
The Shorthorn sought comments from both Nagy and McAlpine through multiple platforms but received no immediate response.
UTA rented Globe Life Field for commencement ceremonies in May 2021 and December 2021, the former of which was the first time the university had held in-person graduation since the pandemic. Graduations were previously held at the College Park Center.
On Sept. 28, 2022, UTA signed a $1.3 million contract to rent the venue for fall 2022, spring 2023 and fall 2023 ceremonies. An email provided by McAlpine in the documents revealed UTA was planning to extend the rental agreement through spring 2025.
The investigation showed that REV provided concert tickets to UTA employees on five occasions during active contract negotiations when UTA contemplated renting Globe Life Field. The ticket packages included parking, event admission, suite access, food and drinks.
Carpenter said the current agreement between UTA and Globe Life Field is to hold commencement ceremonies at the venue until December 2023. No decisions have been made regarding future events.
In the memorandum, the investigation concluded that it is difficult to argue that Nagy would have acquired free parking, tickets, suite access and amenities for the events without the direct working relationship between Student Affairs and REV Entertainment.
“In contrast, it is highly unlikely that just any employee could have contacted REV and been extended the same courtesies simply because they worked at UTA,” according to the investigation.
The Shorthorn reached out to REV Entertainment via email but received no response.
Nagy acknowledged during the investigation that she received free tickets to attend a Chris Stapleton concert on Aug. 21, 2021, with a UTA alumna and two other friends. Over a year later, Aug. 23, 2022, she said she took a friend, who is a UTA alumna, to the Lady Gaga concert, according to the records.
About five weeks later, UTA signed the $1.3 million contract with the venue, according to the investigation. Ten days after, Nagy attended a Morgan Wallen concert on Oct. 8, 2022, at Globe Life Field with four other friends whom she invited. She said in the investigation that she attempted to buy tickets herself for this event but was unsuccessful, so she asked REV and heard back two days before the show.
The tickets for all of these events, which included amenities, displayed $0 cost on the face, and they were given to UTA at no cost, Nagy said during an investigation Nov. 7. She also mentioned receiving tickets to a charity event at Globe Life Field, which included a silent auction, dinner and a concert by Tim McGraw.
Nagy stated during the investigation the tickets received did not impact negotiations with Globe Life Field, according to the records. She also said that other than UTA, Coca-Cola and Live Nation employees were often in the Globe Life suites and that around 50 people are normally in the suites at the events she attended.
The Texas Government Code prohibits a state officer or employee from accepting or soliciting a gift, favor or service that may reasonably tend to influence the officer or employee.
Section 2.2 of the UT System Regents’ Rule 10901 states that all officers and employees are expected to comply with all applicable rules, policies and federal, state and local laws. In section 2.1, the rule seeks to ensure UT System maintains its reputation by requiring all operations to be conducted with accountability, transparency and respect.
Less than three weeks before UTA signed the contract, REV Entertainment hosted a team-building event for Student Affairs staff during a Texas Rangers baseball game Sept. 9, 2022. Amenities provided to the group included parking, suite access, food and drinks. In an email to the attendees, McAlpine said commencement discussions might come up to explore future ideas and improvements from the 2021 ceremonies at Globe Life Field, according to the records.
But there were no Student Affairs expenditures that corresponded to the team event held at Globe Life Field, according to the documents.
Student Affairs staff members were also provided tickets to a Green Day concert July 24, 2021, and a Mötley Crüe concert Aug. 22, 2022, according to the investigation.
Nagy also confirmed during the investigation that she received 15 tickets to a local high school graduation June 8, 2022. While she already had tickets to the graduation through the high school, she was asking for better seats. Although she did not ask for a suite, REV Entertainment provided her with one, but no other suite seemed to have been in use during the event, according to the investigation.
The events demonstrate an “ongoing and consistent pattern of conduct by Ms. Nagy,” according to the investigation. “Furthermore, misuse could continue since UTA is contemplating extending the GLF Contract with REV to the spring of 2025.”
The university recently interviewed three candidates for the vice president for Student Affairs position. Teresea Madden, vice president for Global Education, Outreach and Extended Studies, currently serves as acting vice president for Student Affairs.
