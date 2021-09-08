International students evaluate class options as they travel back to U.S. expecting in-person experience

When Foram Patel, computer science graduate student, boarded the plane for her 16-hour flight from India to America, she imagined she would be taking in-person classes at UTA. When Patel arrived and checked Instagram, she was shocked to find out most of her classes had been moved to a virtual format. She, along with other international students, expressed mixed emotions as UTA continues to navigate its return to in-person classes.
Some international students said they are frustrated by the continuation of online classes, others hope the return of in-person classes will allow them to have a traditional college experience.
Patel said she has only attended one in-person class this semester and is craving to be around other students and her professors. She said if she’d known UTA was going to be virtual, she would have waited another semester and stayed in india.
“We expect to be on campus, you know, to interact with more and more people from other backgrounds and to study under, you know, these good professors and faculties that are not easily available in our country,” Patel said.
UTA announced Aug. 16 it would reduce classroom density to 50% for the first two weeks of school. After consulting with health experts about the latest COVID-19 information and reviewing testing data from the university, UTA officials announced the return to in-person classes would take place no later than Sept. 20.
Information systems senior Mitul Kachhla said he has found some positives to online learning. Kachhla said the online format saves him transit time and allows him to watch recorded lectures at his leisure. He said he is concerned about the time management required with in-person classes, but a hybrid model of learning is an effective format for him.
Mathematics senior Surya Achanta said eight months of online learning back home in Dubai was boring and difficult. Achanta said he hopes the return to in-person classes will allow other international students to have a traditional American college experience.
Patel said she is looking forward to classes starting fully in person Sep. 20. She said the first thing she will do once classes are open to full capacity is meet with her professors to discuss research opportunities in machine learning.
“I have to wait til 20 September, so there's a bit of like, disappointment, but it's fine. I've waited this long, so I'll wait for about 10 to 15 days more,” Patel said.
