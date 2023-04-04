International Food Fair serves up diverse dishes to campus

“Paletas! Three dollars! Three dollars!” Education junior Jorge Mendez called across the University Center mall, selling Mexican popsicles. A few feet away, students ladled steaming Russian borscht into bowls. Across from them, Japanese yakiton sizzled on a stove.
The walkway turned into a global smorgasbord Tuesday during the International Food Fair, which is part of International Week. Sixteen cultural student organizations signed up for the fair to give campus a taste of their own countries, no plane ticket required.
Accounting senior Cong Tran, Japanese Culture Society member, stayed up until 2 a.m. seasoning and skewering yakiton, Japanese pork skewers, using a family recipe with honey and soy sauce.
Natalie Meesey, Russian language senior, was awake even longer, showing up to the food fair after pulling an all-nighter making foods for the Russian Culture Society’s table. Their menu included borscht, a cabbage-beet soup, and pryaniki, Russian gingerbread cookies, which she prepared using online recipes and ingredients from local Eastern-European stores.
The Arabic Language and Cultural Organization thought to bring dishes a wider community would recognize: falafel, tabule — a bulgur salad — and ma’moul, a date-filled cookie, biology senior Ayah Dibas said.
“But I even had one student come by and say ‘what are dates?’ And I was like ‘it’s a type of fruit,’” Dibas said.
She made the food from ingredients at home, using her mom and grandparents’ recipes.
The Nepalese Students’ Association spent the afternoon serving momo, Nepalese dumplings which they’ve brought to the food fair for years.
A couple tables away from the Nepalese Student Association, the Thai, Lao and Cambodian Association made its food-fair debut, participating for the first time since their founding last semester. Its booth served mango sticky rice, a sweet coconut-milk rice dessert served with mango, using ingredients from local Asian groceries stores.
Austin Sundara, marketing and management senior, said they spent eight hours Monday preparing the dishes. “We just tried to choose a dessert that was commonly eaten by all three countries,” he said.
La Sociedad Hispánica decided what to cook based on their preferences, each contributor bringing their own family and country recipes to the table, said Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish senior and organization’s president. “Everyone just kind of bounces off eachother,” she said.
La Sociedad Hispánica served an array of homemade Hispanic foods; elote that took hours to cook, frijoles that members worked together to boil, and agua fresca that had soaked overnight.
“Since we’re a Hispanic-based organization, we have a lot of different backgrounds, so we really like to take in our members’ heritage, how they grew up doing things,” said Emilio Infante Hernandez, art education sophomore and organization vice president. “The way that they make tostadas is not the way I make tostadas.”
While students spent hours over the weekend cooking for the food fair, the university worked for months to prepare the event. International program coordinator Magdalena Ibarra said she contacted student organizations at the start of the semester.
Ibarra oversaw reserving the space and communicating with the organizations about expectations and information of the food fair. She said she sees the fair as an important event to bring to UTA.
“It showcases the diversity of our student body,” she said. “Not only students, but faculty and staff are able to get a taste of that through their dishes.”
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.