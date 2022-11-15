 Skip to main content
International Food Fair connects cultures on campus

International Food Fair connects cultures on campus

Members of La Sociedad Hispánica top off a chicharrón during the International Food Fair on Nov. 15 in the Palo Duro Lounge. The organization served nachos, conchas, elotes en vaso and more.

Thirteen student cultural organizations crammed into Palo Duro Lounge to serve a variety of cuisines and lure students in with the smells of exotic food from around the globe Tuesday.

The International Food Fair acts as an outreach for student organizations and creates awareness of the diversity on campus, said Magdalena Ibarra, international program coordinator for Global Engagement.

“Being able to collaborate with the student orgs brings us all together to get to know not only more about their culture and then themselves and their presence at the campus, but also physically, tangibly with their food,” she said. “And food is definitely something, to me at least that feeds my soul.”

Students bought tickets as currency to buy food from individual organizations. One coupon cost one dollar.

Wafa Atif, public health senior and vice president of the Pakistan Student Association, said the money raised by their organization selling biryani, samosa and gulab jamun will be donated to Pakistan in wake of the county’s flooding.

International Food Fair connects cultures on campus

Arabic Culture and Language Organization sells cultural items during the International Food Fair on Nov. 15 in the Palo Duro Lounge. Attendees could purchase tickets for $1 each for items ranging from two to five tickets.

Atif said the event is a way to get inclusivity and equality among students and show that diversity isn’t a bad thing.

Jessica Mostacedo, doctoral student in earth and environmental science, said she met students from different places and sees events like these as an opportunity to reconnect with those who are not in her department and wouldn’t see often otherwise.

Mostacedo is an international student from Bolivia and said she was enthusiastic all day thinking about the variety of foods she’d be able to try from different countries.

She said the food fair gives more a global perspective not just to international students, but also domestic students who otherwise might not be exposed to different cultures and food.

Nischal Rana, computer science senior and sports coordinator of the Nepalese Student Association, said it’s a great opportunity to promote their culture and organization to a wider audience while also being able to raise funds for future events they host.

International Food Fair connects cultures on campus

Attendees purchase food from various campus organizations during the International Food Fair on Nov. 15 in the Palo Duro Lounge. Vendors served cultural food including desserts, entrees and snacks.

The Nepalese Student Association sold momo, a “fan favorite,” according to Rana, and a food Nepalese people inside and outside Nepal adore and can’t live without. Momo

Emilio Infante Hernandez, art education sophomore and vice president of La Sociedad Hispánica, said that UTA takes pride in its diversity and is a Hispanic-serving institute.

“I'm very honored that we are out here showing a piece of our culture through food, which I think is one of the best ways for a lot of people to communicate and get to know one another,” he said.

Students who came to the event probably sat next to someone who they have never met before, Infante Hernandez said. Food builds community and unity to create a beautiful world, and when people share food, they share a part of their upbringing, history and culture.

“Everybody grew up with their own food, and then whenever we share them, we share part of our backstory,” he said. “These recipes and these traditions are what we pass on to future generations.”

@ayeshahshaji

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

