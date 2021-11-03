Interim President Teik Lim named a finalist in the University of Memphis’ presidential search

Interim President Teik Lim has been named one of three finalists for the University of Memphis’ presidential search.
Lim will meet in person and virtually with faculty, staff, students, alumni, board of trustees and board of visitors on Thursday, according to the University of Memphis website.
The UT System appointed Lim as interim president after pausing the presidential search due to COVID-19 in May 2020. He also teaches mechanical and aerospace engineering at UTA.
Lim guided UTA through the pandemic, February’s extreme winter storm and the transition back to in-person in the fall 2021 semester.
The University of Memphis has distributed a survey link about Lim’s strengths and weaknesses for participants to complete by 10 a.m. Friday.
The executive committee will review the candidates and send the recommendation to the board of trustees on Friday. The board will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 to consider the executive committee’s recommendation. Individuals can access the meetings here.
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.