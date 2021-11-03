Interim President Teik Lim named a finalist in the University of Memphis’ presidential search

Interim president Teik Lim speaks during a press conference April 8 introducing Greg Young as head coach of the men’s basketball team at College Park Center. Lim was appointed interim president May 2, 2020 after the presidential search was paused because of COVID-19.

 File photo / Elias Valverde II

Interim President Teik Lim has been named one of three finalists for the University of Memphis’ presidential search.

Lim will meet in person and virtually with faculty, staff, students, alumni, board of trustees and board of visitors on Thursday, according to the University of Memphis website.

The UT System appointed Lim as interim president after pausing the presidential search due to COVID-19 in May 2020. He also teaches mechanical and aerospace engineering at UTA.

Lim guided UTA through the pandemic, February’s extreme winter storm and the transition back to in-person in the fall 2021 semester.

The University of Memphis has distributed a survey link about Lim’s strengths and weaknesses for participants to complete by 10 a.m. Friday.

The executive committee will review the candidates and send the recommendation to the board of trustees on Friday. The board will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 to consider the executive committee’s recommendation. Individuals can access the meetings here.

