Interim President Teik Lim hosted the fifth episode of Teik Talks on Facebook Live on Wednesday to discuss career development opportunities at UTA.

Lolin Martins-Crane, Lockheed Martin Career Development Center director, joined Lim for the discussion. The discussion focused on how students can prepare to enter the workforce during the ongoing pandemic.

Lim asked Martins-Crane about tips and services to help students prepare for the virtual work environment.

“Dynamic and comprehensive career services are simply essential components of the university experience,” Lim said. “It’s not just going to the classroom.”

Students can update their resume, practice interviewing and think about networking opportunities, Martins-Crane said. It is also important for students to know they can receive support from professionals at the Career Development Center.

“One of the basics is prepare, prepare, prepare,” she said. “You don’t wing anything.”

Martins-Crane said students should remember to update their resumes, social media websites and online presence.

To prepare for a virtual interview, students can arrange their background, check their sound quality or monitor for issues like internet disconnection, she said.

Martins-Crane also reminded students to develop “power skills,” also known as “soft skills.” Critical thinking, teamwork, problem-solving, tenacity and resilience are all vital in the workforce, she said.

“The ones that are really successful are the ones that have very strong what you call power skills,” Lim said, echoing the sentiment based on his experience in engineering.

With everything that is going on in the market, Martins-Crane also reminded students that they may have to rethink their first job. It is important for students to understand their skill sets to work a different first job out of college.

“There are jobs, it might just not be the ones they’re planning on or hoping for,” she said.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center held about 700 events for students and serviced around 18,000 students, Martins-Crane said.

“Our team wants to differentiate UTA among other universities with [our] services and offerings,” she said.

Lim will host the next episode of Teik Talks in February about cross-college innovation, entrepreneurship programs and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation.

@DangHLe

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu