Interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts departs on a high note

In jazz, the spontaneity makes it fun.
Dan Cavanagh knows that if you’ve ever seen him play piano. He chats with the audience warmly, but when he turns to glide his fingers over the keys, passion guides him. He slouches, his head stays down and the rhythm takes over.
That’s Cavanagh — careful with his craft but improvisational when the opportunity arises.
Cavanagh has steered in multiple directions throughout his UTA tenure, which ends June 30. Before he reached his current position as the interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts, he was also the Music department chair, chaired the Faculty Senate for two years and additionally served as the chair of the UT System Faculty Advisory Council.
Cavanagh said he never thought the university would “put a jazz musician in charge of a college,” but he was open to learning and working with his colleagues to make things happen. That’s who he’s been since before college: someone who discovers where he can make an impact, then follows where those places take him.
Being the Faculty Senate chair between 2015 and 2017 allowed him to work with professors from different fields outside the arts, such as STEM and business.
Cavanagh said he learned a lot from the experience, but being put in the position was like being hit with a full-blast fire hose going from his world in the department to serving everybody. “There’s just no way to deal with that except to just do it.”
There will always be some form of impostor syndrome where people think they couldn’t be good at something, he said. It’s a matter of choosing either to learn to acknowledge that feeling and let it go or to let it live there without it overtaking your thoughts too much.
Martha Walvoord, music professor and current department chair, said Cavanagh has worn many hats during his tenure. In the Music department, he developed the premier music industry studies program, shepherded a new bachelor of arts degree and helped secure funding to build the current recording studio on campus.
As the Faculty Senate chair, he helped secure annual travel funding for faculty research, and under his leadership as interim dean, the College of Liberal Arts served all three pillars — arts, humanities and social sciences — as equally important, Walvoord said.
“I don’t know when Dan sleeps because he does so much,” she said.
After achieving his undergraduate degree, Cavanagh said he worked in a music software company, which made him realize he didn’t want a cubicle job, so he applied to graduate school in Oregon to improve his composition skills. Being a graduate student helped him realize he was good at teaching, prompting him to apply to become a professor.
He moved to Arlington with his wife to become an assistant professor in music in 2005, he said.
It’s great to have an idea or to map one’s entire plan out in college, but university life teaches you to maneuver in the world and to become a good citizen, Cavanagh said. “It exposes you to ideas that you might never come across on your own in ways of thinking and ways of figuring things out.”
Rebecca Deen, associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and associate professor of political science, said the combination of her and Cavanagh represents the breadth of the college, with her having a linear, scientific brain as a political scientist and him being more creative and flowing as a musician.
Cavanagh cares deeply about the mission of the College of Liberal Arts and about making sure students have the best possible education in their specific disciplines, whether that’s music, history, philosophy or any other departments in the college, Deen said.
As a woman of color who studied women in the political process, Deen said she’s learned to be aware of different positions of power resulting from sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or class, and it always impresses her when people not trained to think that way still do. As a white male, Cavanagh thinks carefully about those issues, even when he doesn’t have to, she said.
Cavanagh said the experience at UTA has embedded itself into who he is.
The diverse college population has ingrained how he talks about himself, looks at himself and thinks about the university, he said. “It’s allowed me to embrace other people’s strengths and really be comfortable with having all these different perspectives come to the table, and I don’t feel threatened by that.”
Tatiana Mayfield Brown, adjunct professor of commercial voice, said in an email that Cavanagh is a champion of diversity for people of color and women in music education and that he encouraged her to pursue opportunities that initially scared her when she was a student at UTA.
Brown said he has encouraged and challenged her as an artist and musician when she needed it the most, and she’s forever grateful for what she learned in his jazz composition course. “I learned so much under tutelage and will use the concepts he gave me for the rest of my career.”
Starting July 1, Cavanagh will bring his experiences to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he will serve as director of the School of Music. He wasn’t looking for the position, but opportunities sometimes come up, he said. It’s also a chance for him to move closer to his origin in St. Paul, Minnesota, where his whole family still resides.
It’s simultaneously nerve-racking and exciting because his roots are here in Arlington, he said. He’s grown up here. His wife has spent a good portion of her career in fundraising here. His three kids, who range from elementary to high school, have all been raised here. He also chairs downtown Arlington’s Cultural Arts District Partners Committee.
Maggie Campbell, president and CEO of the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation, said Cavanagh has a knack for bringing everybody on the same page, which has connected downtown Arlington’s art facilities, such as the Arlington Museum of Art, the Arlington Music Hall and the Levitt Pavilion.
“Arts have a big economic impact in our downtown and in our city. I don’t know that would have happened without Dan’s steady hand in getting everybody kind of on the same page,” Campbell said.
Walvoord said Cavanagh’s departure created a duality among the faculty and staff, she said. Although they’re all mourning losing the potential of what he could have done had he stayed at UTA, they’re all happy that he received such a good opportunity in Wisconsin.
“It’s going to be a loss for the whole Arlington community,” she said.
Walvoord and Cavanagh gravitate toward one another as great friends because their children are almost the same age and they’re both from the Midwest. Their friendship has allowed her to see how handy Cavanagh can be, which surprises her as musicians typically like to take care of their hands — but he bakes and builds many things, such as the double bass storage racks currently used in the department that he and Walvoord’s husband completed together.
“We had a need that we weren’t able to fill, and it was taking a long time,” she said. “He just came up on a weekend and did the work to do it and cared for our students in that way.”
Cavanagh said working with young people, or just people with different perspectives and backgrounds, helps him consider his outlook and approach and refreshes that process. There’s just something so infectious about creative people at a young age that makes him enjoy being a part of their growth.
To work with the students and see them develop into either a teacher, a musician, a sound engineer or just live the life they want to is important. It’s about the most rewarding thing that could happen to him, he said.
“My own measure of impact is how other people have benefited from working with me. The more they benefit from working with me, the more I feel like I’ve had an impact,” he said.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.