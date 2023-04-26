Interactive Teaching Kitchens chef delivers “prolific” dining experience to students

With recipes built on rich histories and the occasional “bam” and “pow” sprinkled throughout, the Connection Cafe and lunch experience is brought to life by David Patton’s entertaining and educational Teaching Kitchens program.
Patton, also known as “Chef DP” in the kitchen, is the program’s first teacher. Since the program started last semester, he’s performed a show of culinary skill and history, aiming to deliver a “prolific” dining experience that will better peoples’ lives.
“I love that word, ‘prolific,’” Patton said.
The program is operated by Chartwells Higher Ed, UTA’s dining service provider that Patton hopes to train other culinary entertainers through.
Entering his UTA position, he came up with many different ideas of what he could do, and decided on a teaching kitchen, he said. “Interactive, live presentation, fun foods that are not only great for your body, but also great for your culinary knowledge.”
The café environment has become more interactive since the program started, he said.
Campus executive chef Maja Gajic said Patton’s Kitchen Island was formerly the area where the café’s dessert truck was.
“We wanted to do something that would open up the area,” Gajic said. “An open-kitchen concept, because the truck kind of shadowed the stations behind.”
The island station was built prior to having Patton as the teacher of the program. The dining team later presented the idea of doing a semi-weekly Teaching Kitchens experience with students to him, she said.
“People aren’t just coming in to grab a bite to eat, they are coming in and learning something,” Patton said. “A lot of college kids’ lunch is like their break time, so now they’re learning and indulging on stuff that are hobbies that [they] can be passionate to all on their break time.”
His inspiration for culinary teaching boiled down to a mid-1990s cooking and talk show from Emeril Lagasse, an American chef. He would try to emulate Lagasse’s style of food entertainment to teach people how to cook in a fun way.
“You don’t have to be a five-star Michelin chef to cook a wagyu — a $180 steak,” Patton said. I feel like people get scared, and I see it all the time. ‘Oh, it's a lobster. Oh my God. It's a lobster. You have to be this crazy chef to do this.’”
One day, business marketing sophomore Jameillah Dunn-Moodie came into the café and saw Patton preparing avocado toast, she said. Since then, she’s become a Teaching Kitchen regular.
What kept her coming back was the good food, the opportunity to try different things and the conversations she would have with him.
“When it comes to food, even not food-related, there’s so much that we learn and that we get taught,” Dunn-Moodie said.
Jason Beaty, a sous-chef on campus, said Patton is proud of his Teaching Kitchen creations.
“He’s got that hunger,” Beaty said. “He wants to learn, he wants to be the best. I definitely see that. It's been that way ever since I first met him when I started. I could tell he has a passion for it, and it can be rare, especially today.”
@andrea_cgr03
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.