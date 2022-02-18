Indecent assault, burglary and criminal mischief reported in this week’s crime wrap-up

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11.
Criminal trespass of a habitation and criminal mischief
On Feb. 11, two students reported an unidentified individual entered their dorm room without permission and damaged a wall, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Criminal trespass of a habitation is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss of less than $100 is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
Burglary of a vehicle
On Feb. 11, a student reported seeing two suspicious individuals inside a parked vehicle, McCord said. The owner was located and determined nothing was missing, but the vehicle had been damaged.
Burglary of a vehicle is a Class A misdemeanor.
Driving while intoxicated
On Feb. 10, officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle, McCord said. The driver was found to be intoxicated.
She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor with a minimum of 72 hours in confinement if the driver is found without an open alcohol container in their immediate possession and with an alcohol concentration level less than 0.15.
A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Criminal mischief
On Feb. 10, a faculty member reported damage to the driver-side door of his vehicle, McCord said.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss of more than $100 and less than $750 is a Class B misdemeanor.
Indecent assault
On Feb. 10, a student reported being touched inappropriately by an unidentified male at the University Center, McCord said.
Indecent assault is a Class A misdemeanor and punished by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
Stalking and threats to publish intimate visual material
On Feb. 9, a student reported receiving unwanted messages on social media from an unidentified individual, McCord said.
Stalking is a third-degree felony, punished by imprisonment for no more than 10 years or less than two years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Threatening to publish intimate visual material is a state jail felony, punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Offensive or provocative physical contact
On Feb. 8, a student reported being pushed during an altercation over a parking spot, McCord said.
Offensive or provocative physical contact is a Class C misdemeanor.
