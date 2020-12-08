Incumbent Victoria Farrar-Myers won the runoff election race for the Arlington City Council district seven seat early Wednesday morning, according to Tarrant County Elections.
As of 1:20 a.m. with 100% of precincts reporting, Farrar-Myers leads with 7,386 votes while candidate Antoine Lane has received 1,626 votes.
“Thank you Arlington for re-electing me to City Council,” Farrar-Myers said in a Facebook post. “I am honored by your support and pledge to continue to work hard to serve our city.”
The runoff election was scheduled after Farrar-Myers received 47.66% of the vote in the November general election, and Lane received 20.27%. Neither received the majority vote in the general election as they faced two other candidates, Chris Dobson, who received 17.25%, and Hunter Crow, who received 14.81%.
Farrar-Myers, a former UTA political science professor, was first elected to City Council in 2016 and has served as deputy mayor pro tempore since 2018.
Her campaign prioritizes small businesses, jobs and lower taxes.
Lane’s campaign prioritized education, public transit and investment in economic development for Black Americans, according to his campaign website. He hopes to bring culture to Arlington and help steer the city in a better direction.
He has knowledge in business, economics, history, politics and law.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.