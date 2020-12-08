Incumbent Victoria Farrar-Myers leads runoff election for City Council seat

Voters cast their votes during Election Day inside the Bob Duncan Center on Nov. 3 in Arlington. 

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

Incumbent Victoria Farrar-Myers won the runoff election race for the Arlington City Council district seven seat early Wednesday morning, according to Tarrant County Elections.

As of 1:20 a.m. with 100% of precincts reporting, Farrar-Myers leads with 7,386 votes while candidate Antoine Lane has received 1,626 votes.

“Thank you Arlington for re-electing me to City Council,” Farrar-Myers said in a Facebook post. “I am honored by your support and pledge to continue to work hard to serve our city.”

The runoff election was scheduled after Farrar-Myers received 47.66% of the vote in the November general election, and Lane received 20.27%. Neither received the majority vote in the general election as they faced two other candidates, Chris Dobson, who received 17.25%, and Hunter Crow, who received 14.81%.

Farrar-Myers, a former UTA political science professor, was first elected to City Council in 2016 and has served as deputy mayor pro tempore since 2018.

Her campaign prioritizes small businesses, jobs and lower taxes.

Lane’s campaign prioritized education, public transit and investment in economic development for Black Americans, according to his campaign website. He hopes to bring culture to Arlington and help steer the city in a better direction.

He has knowledge in business, economics, history, politics and law.

@colby_farr

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments