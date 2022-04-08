Incoming President Jennifer Cowley announces national search for senior vice president for business and finance

Incoming President Jennifer Cowley announced the launch of a national search for the senior vice president for business and finance in a universitywide email Friday.
The senior vice president for business and finance is responsible for all financial operations administration, according to the search’s website. The role will also include serving as Chief Financial Officer.
UTA introduced a 12-member search committee composed of faculty and staff and chaired by Harry Dombroski, College of Business dean.
“This individual will be responsible for the short- and long-term financial health of our institution,” Cowley said in the email. “We are seeking strategic financial leaders with successful experience within complex organizations who can support and enhance the mission of the University.”
The university established a webpage where people can learn more about the position and find a list of search committee members.
The new senior vice president for business and finance will succeed Kelly Davis, who retired in January, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. She oversaw four administrative business units responsible for information technology, information security, data reporting and financial activities.
Under Davis’ leadership, the university achieved Carnegie R-1 status in 2016 and Texas Tier One in 2021.
UTA’s Carnegie R-1 status means it’s one of the top research universities in the country, an honor shared with Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Johns Hopkins University.
The Texas Tier One status recognizes UTA’s excellence in research and doctoral education. It grants the university access to financial support from the National Research University Fund.
The application deadline for the position is May 20, according to the search’s website.
This is the fourth executive search announced by Cowley, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. UTA is conducting searches for the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, Athletics director and vice president for research and innovation.
“We are making remarkable progress toward filling senior leadership positions at UTA, and it wouldn’t be possible without the faculty, staff, and students volunteering their time to serve on search committees or supporting the processes behind the scenes,” Cowley said in the email.
The provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs search ended Monday, and UTA has around 60 applicants, she said. The search committee is reviewing applicants, and the first round of interviews will take place in the second half of April. On-campus interviews are expected to be completed by mid-May.
The deadline for full consideration of Athletics director applicants is April 22, according to the search’s website. The vice president for research and innovation did not list an application deadline.
For more updates, people can refer to the executive searches website.
