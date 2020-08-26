Incoming freshmen discuss the challenges of their first semester as pandemic looms

While concerns about the transition from high school to college are typical for a freshman student, aerospace engineering freshman Abdulmalik Ajisegiri and many first-year students across the nation are facing new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Ajisegiri’s classes heavily emphasize hands-on learning, they will be conducted in both hybrid and in-person formats, so he decided to live on campus this semester.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajisegiri was optimistic about being socially active during his first year. Now he feels restricted by having to take extra precautions in his surroundings and around the people he associates with.
“I’m just concerned because I can only control what I can control. I can’t control what other people do,” he said. “There are many colleges that are going back to online schooling because of an increase in [COVID-19 cases], and I would hate that to be something that sparks my first year or the college experience that I’m looking forward to.”
Troy Johnson, vice president of enrollment management, said the incoming freshman class will be about 3,800 students strong, and still more students are expected to register in the coming days. The projection is based on orientation and registration data, he said.
Johnson hopes students will recognize they can still make progress toward their degrees and have a fun semester, even if that looks a little different for a while.
“The main point is that each of us has a role to play in the wonderful experiences and learning we can have this fall,” Johnson said. “Each of our students individually will make decisions that determine how this semester goes.”
Ajisegiri and his roommate have a mutual agreement not to party or congregate in larger groups to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
“I feel like we have to do our own part and be responsible because our irresponsibilities can cause a change in the school system, and that may be bad for everybody in the long run,” Ajisegiri said.
Communication studies freshman Olivia Mullen originally envisioned her time at UTA meeting new people from different places. Now, with a mix of online and hybrid classes, she won’t exactly get that experience.
“I didn’t have a freshman orientation like everyone did,” she said. “I won’t do Maventure Camp. It was just kind of disappointing to think I won’t get to have that freshman experience.”
Mullen spent two days on Zoom during the first-ever Maverick Orientation held entirely online, and said it was interesting to see different programs and interact with other students during her virtual orientation.
Mullen said her mother had attended all three of her siblings’ orientations in person but had to watch hers through a computer screen.
“It was definitely a different experience,” she said.
Mullen said she’ll always be on guard while on campus, but she doesn’t want fear to ruin her life.
“I didn’t want to put my degree on hold,” she said. “So I know for me, personally, going to school is gonna be a risk, but I also think it’s something that would really pay off for me.”
Nursing freshman Brianna Potts would be living on campus this semester if COVID-19 hadn’t changed her plans.
Growing up, she imagined her first year in college as a time to live, have fun and open up more. Now she’ll be making the roughly 40-minute commute from Mansfield to attend her hybrid classes.
Along with her hybrid classes, Potts will also be taking online classes, which she doesn’t prefer, but she said she’ll make it work. Her home will be a technology-dependent household since her younger siblings will also be taking online classes this fall. Potts said she’ll help them where she can, but she fears they may distract her at times as she tries to focus on her own learning.
“I don’t want to put myself too far in my head and psych myself out before school starts because I’m sure I’ll do OK,” she said.
Potts said she still plans to live on campus in the spring.
“I feel like I’m OK, and I’m confident in myself that I will play my part and do what I need to do to keep myself safe and the people around me as safe as possible,” she said. “So I’m not really against going on campus and being around people.”
Ajisegiri feels similarly. He said when it comes to staying safe on campus, he intends to make the most of it by controlling what he can.
“If I control what I can control, I don’t think I’ll be much at risk,” he said. “So I was like, OK, I’ll just take this opportunity to get this first year over and stay on campus.”
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.