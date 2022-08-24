Inclusion Coffee to open location on campus

The familiar aroma of coffee beans wafts from UTA’s Science & Engineering Innovation & Research building after Inclusion Coffee opens its second location.
Makayla Lee, Inclusion’s manager, said she’s excited about the coffee shop opening a second location on UTA’s campus.
“We’re excited to have a small local business on campus,” Lee said. “I know that there’s lots of big brands and big names on campus, that the director is really trying to push local businesses which is really helpful to us. We’re very thankful.”
UTA alumnus Joshua Moore opened Inclusion Coffee in April 2020, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Sean Armstrong, Maverick Dining resident district manager, said the university wanted to celebrate local businesses and conducted a survey amongst the university community to see what can be added to campus.
Inclusion Coffee proved to be the most popular, so Armstrong called Moore to ask if he would be willing to open another Inclusion Coffee location on campus.
Then, the two began working together to find a location for the shop.
“It’s a great way to kind of build that bridge between the university community and the city of Arlington,” Armstrong said.
Moore said when he received the call from Armstrong, he rapidly agreed to the idea before signing the contract with UTA.
“I ordered the equipment ,[and] I was like oh wow, the timeline on this is so short. I’m just gonna take a chance,” he said.
The new location, Moore said, will be an express set-up with a smaller drink menu than the original location and will serve more limited options of their coffees and drinks, with different choices for lunch.
Lee said the shop will provide suggestion cards for customers to see what they would like to be added at the express location.
Moore said he plans to include a community board that highlights what’s going on in the campus community.
Inclusion Coffee hopes to continue partnering with local businesses with pop-up shops throughout the year. Moore said the shop will rely on feedback to see how they can improve.
“We’re so excited and honored to be there and hope to be there for a long long time,” Moore said.
