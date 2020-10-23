This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
No crime was reported on Thursday.
Theft
UTA police officers made contact with an unaffiliated male who had just stolen a bicycle Oct. 16 near South Center Street, Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Criminal trespass
Officers responded to a report that an individual with a current criminal trespass warning was on campus Oct. 16. The individual was not located, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal trespass of a higher education institution is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $4,000, a jail sentence not to exceed one year or both.
Theft and Impersonation of a public servant
A male student reported being the victim of a phone scam Oct. 16. The caller identified themselves as an officer with a law enforcement agency and demanded payment, McCord said.
The student transferred $875 to the scammer. The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
“UTA PD continues to warn members of the community of scam attempts such as this,” McCord said. “Legitimate agencies don't demand immediate collection of debts via unsolicited telephone calls.”
Do not provide any payment, bank or card information to anyone claiming to be from a governmental agency over the telephone. Look up the telephone number the caller provided to verify the validity of the call, McCord said.
Theft of items valued between $750 and $2,500 is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $4,000, a jail sentence not to exceed one year or both.
According to the Texas Penal Code, the impersonation of a public servant is a third-degree felony and is punishable by a jail term between two to 10 years and may include a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Theft
UTA police officers received reports of a stolen bicycle Sunday, and it was recovered. Officers then came in contact with an unaffiliated male who had just stolen the bicycle, McCord said.
The male was found to have stolen a bike that was recovered the same day. He was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
According to the Texas Penal Code, theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Theft
A male student reported being the victim to a scam Sunday after meeting an identified female through social media. The female threatened to release a compromising photograph of the student if he did not pay $600, and he transferred the money, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
“Be very cautious when approached by persons on social media and take steps to protect yourself from this type of scam,” McCord said.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Harassment
A male faculty member reported Monday receiving harassing comments on social media, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Harassment is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Threat to publish intimate visual material
A male student reported being the victim of a scam Monday after meeting an identified female through social media. The female threatened to release a compromising video of the student if he did not pay $1,000, and he didn’t pay the scammer, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, threat to publish intimate visual materials or unlawful disclosure is a state jail felony. A state jail felony is punishable by a jail term between 180 days and two years, a fine not to exceed $10,000 or both.
Criminal Mischief
A UTA Police public safety officer reported on Wednesday graffiti on a wall at the Fine Arts Building. The graffiti was made using black paint and the estimated cost to remove was $100, McCord said.
No further action has been taken, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief that causes damage valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
