Impersonating public servant, sexual assault and criminal trespass in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap up from April 5 to April 11.

Impersonating public servant

On April 11, a female student reported an attempted scam, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. There was no financial loss or personal information given.

Impersonating a public servant is a third degree felony, which is punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000, a jail sentence between two and 10 years, or both.

Theft

On April 10, a male student reported the theft of his bicycle, McCord said.

In a separate case on April 8, a male student reported the theft of an iPhone by an unidentified male that purported to be purchasing the phone.

Theft of property between $750 to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.

If the property is between $100 and $750, it is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

Sexual assault

On April 9, a female staff member reported that housing staff was notified that a female student was the victim of an alleged sexual assault by a known male student.

Sexual assault is a second degree felony, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $10,000, a jail sentence between two and 20 years or both.

Driving while intoxicated

On April 9, officers investigated a disturbance between a male student and an unaffiliated male, McCord said. The student was found to have been driving while intoxicated, assaulting the unaffiliated male and preventing an emergency call. The student was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.

Driving while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration level of less than 0.15 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, a jail sentence up to 180 days or both.

Criminal trespass

On April 5, a female staff member reported that an unidentified male accessed a building without authorization.

If the offender has been previously convicted of trespassing higher education property, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.

