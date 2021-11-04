‘Illustrations in Nature’ exhibit features art inspired by amphibian, reptile specimens on campus

The exhibition “Illustrations in Nature” is showing at the Studio Art Center’s Gallery West until late afternoon Friday, featuring works of art by students and specimens from the Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center.
The exhibit features art pieces and preserved jar specimens and was brought to life by UTA art students working in tandem with the UTA Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center. Students used the specimens as subjects for art done in a variety of mediums and styles.
Art senior Moriah Austin contributed two digital painting pieces of a cobra and alligator that she’d seen in the Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center. Her pieces were part of a class assignment.
“For me, it was a good opportunity to learn how art is used for the sciences or vice versa,” she said.
The Amphibian and Reptile Diversity Research Center has more than 200,000 specimens from across the world. It is the 10th largest collection of amphibian and reptile specimens in the United States and the largest in Texas.
Ceramics senior Arista Gunderson said she was a little surprised by the exhibit. She didn’t initially know it was going on but really enjoyed seeing the different styles and mediums of art as well as seeing sketches alongside final pieces.
Austin said her process began with choosing her medium. She decided to create a digital painting in Photoshop. She started with a sketch, then a greyscale and then added color.
“I took this not only as an opportunity to study creatures in life, but to try to draw them in the most realistic, the most painterly style, like, I possibly could,” she said.
Art education senior Peyton Parish said she heard about the exhibit from a student in one of her classes. Parish encouraged others to come check out the exhibit before it’s gone.
“Some pretty neat pieces here,” she said. “It's not just a couple pieces — there's multiple studies, so there's lots to look at.”
Austin said that she hopes attendees will walk away from the exhibit understanding art can contribute to the sciences.
“Art is used to make messages and to convey meanings or to tell a story,” she said. “It's not just pretty pictures.”
