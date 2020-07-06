ICE announces international students must return home if enrolled in all online-only courses

International students attending schools operating entirely online for the fall semester cannot take a full online course load and remain in the United States, according to an announcement Monday from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The announcement comes after the Student and Exchange Visitor Program instituted a temporary exemption regarding online study policy for the spring and summer semesters due to COVID-19. The policy permitted F-1 and M-1 nonimmigrant students to take more online courses than normally allowed to maintain a full course load to keep their student visa status.
Active students currently in the U.S. enrolled in online-only programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction, to remain in lawful status.
Students may face deportation if an alternative solution cannot be met.
The UT System has plans in place for a mix of online, in-person and hybrid instruction for the fall semester, which would allow UTA’s international student population to choose courses that keep them in lawful status.
According to the announcement, schools using the hybrid model must certify to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program through Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,” that the programs are not entirely online and that a student is not taking an entirely online course load in the fall by Aug. 4. Any certified school that reopens in the fall and will not operate fully online will need to update its operation plans by Aug. 1 to state the educational format it intends to use.
Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, said in an email that the university continues to work through the new guidelines to determine their impact on the international student population.
A university Facebook post Tuesday stated, “We are working with our academic advisors and our international students to find solutions that will help them maintain progress toward their degrees and make sure their course schedules meet all federal requirements.”
UTA said it is prepared to close all in-person activities and instruction if necessary to accommodate for COVID-19. If this change were to occur, Carlton said the university would work with students to develop solutions to maintain academic progress for their degrees.
Schools that change their operation stance mid-semester, resulting in nonimmigrant students located in the U.S. to switch to online-only classes, will be reminded that these students are not permitted to do so and will have to find an alternative solution.
UTA will transition all classes online after Thanksgiving break. Carlton said this does not change the fall course modality and is not expected to impact students under these recently announced provisions.
Students attending schools operating a hybrid model will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online.
Students attending schools operating under normal classes are bound by existing federal regulations and can only take a maximum of one class or three credit hours online.
