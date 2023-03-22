‘I think I won the lottery of life’: Female CEO opens up on journey through life

As guest speaker Indra Nooyi used her natural sense of humor to energize the crowd, Jennifer Cowley, UTA’s first female president, sat back and reflected. When the former finished her thought, the latter added important context to lead the conversation.
Both women, who have different origin stories but shattered their own respective glass ceilings, shared their experience at the university’s Maverick Speakers Series event Tuesday night with the seats at Texas Hall filled and smiles on the audience’s faces.
Nooyi, the first woman of color and first immigrant to head a Fortune 500 company, spoke at the event. After retiring as the CEO of PepsiCo in 2019, she was inducted to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2021 and wrote a New York Times bestselling memoir, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future, according to UTA’s website.
“Indra Nooyi is somebody that I have looked up to for years, and my husband has heard these stories from her experience as a leader,” Cowley said after the speech. “The chance to have somebody that I can see as a role model come to UTA and share some of that with our UTA community is something that I was really excited to be able to share.”
Nooyi got a master’s degree in business administration from Yale University before stepping in as the CEO of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2019, according to Forbes.
Nooyi grew up in 1950s India, when families married their daughters off at 18 and let their sons have free reign. But her family was different.
“I think I won the lottery of life,” Nooyi said.
Her father and grandfather always pushed her to pursue anything she wanted in life. When Nooyi’s sister was accepted to a majority-men business school in India, she said their mother insisted on marriage and that she couldn’t go off to school as a single girl. But Nooyi’s male relatives pushed back again, and her sister was eventually allowed to attend the school.
Her grandfather took an active role in her life as a child. She said he used a phrase that she hated at the time, but Nooyi now uses on her kids as well, “Satan has work for idle hands.” Whenever he’d say that, he’d give the children a task to keep them busy.
“We were constantly pushed to do something all the time,” Nooyi said. “Read, expand your thinking, go to the library.” Her grandfather would write pages of math problems for the kids to complete.
When she graduated with a master’s degree from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, Nooyi set her sights on the U.S., which she described as the “beacon of everything.” She said people in India dreamed of coming to America, and when they’d go, they’d return and claim it was better than they could’ve ever imagined.
She traveled to the U.S. in 1976 after being accepted to Yale, alone, with just $500 to her name. $75 of that was used on her first bus fare from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Yale on board the Connecticut Limousine.
When she arrived at Yale, the bus dropped her at the International Students Office, who processed her visa, gave her instructions to her dorm — two blocks north, four blocks west — then Nooyi was on her own.
“I'm the only student, and I think, ‘I have to go back,’” she said. “I've got to go back home because I'm terrified, scared to death, and nobody's there to help me with anything and I'm starving.” Her first meal in America was bread, potato chips and a smashed tomato.
But Nooyi persevered. She said she figured out what to do, little by little, and despite similar horror stories, she graduated from Yale with a master’s in public and private management.
She advised immigrant students to approach college with the proper attitude. “When you come to UTA, your education is just beginning, and it's going to go on for the rest of your life,” Nooyi said. “The world is changing so rapidly around us.”
She also told students to not set their goals as being a CEO because they’ll become obsessed with the next promotion rather than doing their current job well.
“Focus on the job you’re doing,” she said. “Do it better than anybody else.”
When she assumed the CEO position of PepsiCo in 2006, Nooyi returned home to celebrate with her family. As people came to congratulate her, Nooyi noticed people gave her mother credit for Nooyi’s accomplishments instead. Seeing this, she started a new tradition at the company.
She realized that after their kids turn 18, they no longer receive their report cards. So when she returned home, she wrote a letter to 16 parents of her executives. “I always ended by saying, ‘Mr. Mrs, [insert name here], thank you for the gift of [insert name here] to PepsiCo and me,’” she said.
When the parents received the letters, they felt emotional, Nooyi said. Some paraded the letter around to their neighbors, while others framed it and left it as the lone decoration on their walls. “If somebody tells us our daughters are doing a good job in the workplace, we think our children got the Nobel Prize. Because we live for our children.” she said.
In her parting words, she told students to appreciate what the university has to offer and to take full advantage of the school’s resources. Nooyi said UTA allows students to be successful for many years moving forward.
“I hope you go out there and do yourself proud, do your family proud and most importantly, do UTA proud because if you're successful, that means UTA was successful,” she said.
