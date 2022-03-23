Hustle culture affects students’ work-life balance negatively

When she’s not in classes, journalism junior Lyndsey DeWitt is constantly on the move, juggling homework, two jobs or helping around the house.
“I feel like my lifestyle’s speed goes currently right now 1,000 miles an hour,” Dewitt said. “I can’t catch a break.”
Overworked students stretch themselves too thin, leading to lack of sleep, bad nutrition and neglected social relationships, said Vickie Goins, Counseling and Psychological Services assistant director of Outreach Services and Mental Health Promotion. The culture of the U.S. reinforces productivity, and some people are called lazy if they aren’t always busy.
According to Psychology Today, 45% of today’s workforce commit to the rise-and-grind mindset, making it trendy to prioritize deadlines and responsibilities over a social life and rest.
But a good work ethic doesn’t mean working as much as possible, Goins said.
“Some students I work with, sometimes it almost seems like a badge of honor that they’ve had to stay up all night to get something done,” she said.
Dewitt said she works at least 28 hours a week between her internship and job as a student assistant. But this is a slower stage of life compared to previous semesters when she worked about 35 hours a week at Kroger, while being a full-time student.
She knows her mental health and slowing down are important even though she doesn’t have the time to take care of it, she said.
There have been times when she’ll catch herself crying over her workload, Dewitt said this could have been avoided if she slowed down and sought help.
She’s always loved serving others, but as she enters the workforce, she feels that she should be doing more, she said.
As a student trying to get out of the house, Dewitt said she has a go-getter mentality to set her career in stone.
“I feel like every time I sit down or try to take a break, it’s like I could be doing something else,” she said.
While she loves constantly working, Dewitt said she wants to learn how to pace herself with better time management.
Students must be realistic if they need to work and go to school full time while having a social life without getting burnt-out, Goins said.
English sophomore Jenna Ennis said she has experienced burnout firsthand from not having days off, and her grades have suffered. She works 30-35 hours a week at Texas Roadhouse on top of classes, which is less than last semester when she had two jobs.
The World Health Organization defines burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” when poorly managed workplace stress creates exhausted, negative feelings towards one’s job.
Though Ennis never felt judged by others for taking time off, she said self-criticism has made her feel lazy and unproductive.
Social media highlights other people’s productivity, making people compare their accomplishments to what they see on Instagram and TikTok.
Ennis said she felt like she had to say “yes” to everything people asked of her.
Now, she is practicing being able to say “no.”
It’s good to work hard and stay motivated, but people should not feel like a failure when they can’t meet that expectation, she said.
It’s important for students to create boundaries and set realistic goals for themselves, Goins said.
In a society that encourages productivity, people don’t necessarily hear about the value of self-care, she said.
Ennis said her approach to time management incorporates time to recharge, allowing her to replace burnout with better experiences at work and school.
“Not every day is going to be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to stay in bed and take care of myself,’” she said. “But also not every day is gonna be ‘I have 100 things to do, and I’m going to get them all done today.’”
Dewitt said she’s still learning everyone’s personal goals are different. Now, she takes social media breaks during school to stop comparing herself to others.
“Life is like a po’boy,” she said. “You just take one bite at a time until you finish the whole thing.”
