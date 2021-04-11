The Big Event, the largest day of community service at UTA, returned for in-person volunteering opportunities Saturday.
Since the first Big Event in 2000, more than 112 different agency projects have been completed, participation has grown to reach more than 1,150 volunteers, and over 4,000 hours of community service have been donated.
Saturday was the first Big Event with in-person activities since 2019. The 2020 event was done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event had nearly 400 volunteers in 68 different project sites around the Metroplex, along with virtual project sites for volunteers to serve at home, said Shrreya Chopra, community relations director of The Big Event.
The event is usually open to students, faculty, staff, friends and family, but because of COVID-19, it was reduced to UTA members only, Chopra said. Members were then divided into groups of up to 10 volunteers.
To remain safe, project sites required people to wear masks. The sites had sanitation and handwashing stations, and social distancing measures were put in place.
“We were so proud because even during the pandemic, our students came through,” Chopra said. “Our students just wanted to serve and keep the tradition going.”
The event included a number of project sites that catered to different interests, like painting fences and helping out at parks.
The variety of project sites included working with Mission Arlington, the Dallas Arboretum, the Fort Worth Hope Center and more.
One site had volunteers at the community garden on campus.
The community garden is dedicated to presenting opportunities for open space preservation, community service learning and the recycling and renewal of plants. The garden is located just south of the Sweet Center at the corner of UTA Boulevard and Summit Avenue.
Education alumna Hai-Chin Bentley and her husband Tracy Bentley started their Big Event day with a presentation about plants and gave students life advice before tending to the plots in the garden. Volunteers were also given free plants to keep.
Nine volunteers helped clear out two of the 78 garden plots at the community garden and helped fix the surrounding wooden barriers by drilling nails inside.
“We’ve been doing this for a couple years," Hai-Chin Bentley said. “Sometimes [the volunteers] would come out and clean the gravel. We try to keep [the plots] weed-free, but because these two needed to be cleaned up, we had them do that.”
Students chose to serve at the community garden because of their fondness for gardening, to spend some time outside and to get a good workout. Volunteers even got to enjoy a game of Frisbee.
“It just showed how, with a group effort, you can get things accomplished,” said Jessica Nwankwo, biology and psychology sophomore. “You can change people’s lives and make things easier for them whenever they finally decide to do their own garden.”
She said community service is important for getting a greater sense of what’s going on in the world and what people need help with.
Gardeners can request a plot at the community garden by contacting Wendy Pappas, and as part of the $35 annual plot use agreement, gardeners donate at least half of their produce to Mission Arlington, the garden’s designated food bank program and another site for The Big Event.
Chopra hopes that there will be an even better turnout for next year’s event as vaccine efforts increase.
