DALLAS — Hundreds of people met outside Dallas City Hall for a march in the streets of downtown Wednesday night.

Protests broke out around the country after a Kentucky grand jury announced that none of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor would be charged for her death.

Taylor was shot in her apartment March 13 by police who used a battering ram to force entry. One of the three officers was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for endangering occupants in the apartment next door.

Wednesday marked 118 days of daily protests in Dallas since the death of George Floyd in late May.

Dallas resident Indianna Taylor, who spoke in front of the crowd, said she didn’t care if police didn’t feel safe around her because of her skin.

“You don’t gotta feel safe around me. You don’t have to,” Taylor said. “But if you didn’t feel safe around me, you wouldn’t be able to murder me as much as you do.”

A government that does not fear peoples’ rejection of its morals has nothing to lose, she said. To create change, everyone needs to be unified.

UTA alumnus DeMario Davis also spoke to the crowd, citing the changes brought on from the Civil War era and the civil rights movement. He asked the group what their legacy would be in 2020.

Davis told the crowd he was disrespected by everyone listening because there weren't more people present. As the future generation, it is up to everyone to reach out and keep the momentum going, he said.

“It’s upon us to ensure that we’re not taking steps back,” Davis said. “Tonight, we step forward. I love it.”

After the speeches, the group took to the streets of downtown.

Along the way, they stopped in front of Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beergarden in the AT&T Discovery District, where patrons sat outside.

The group continued on, marching against traffic and shutting down intersections. Taylor said the purpose of the shutdowns is to draw attention to the movement against police brutality.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Dallas City Council approved the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The budget allots the Dallas Police Department $516,208,436, more than a third of the city’s $1,438,060,000 general fund.

Another group of protesters gathered outside Dallas Police Headquarters, making speeches before marching.

Civil rights activist Dominique Alexander said the group was standing in solidarity with the family of Breonna Taylor.

He said the policing system, as it is now, must be abolished. The current foundation sees bodies like his as a target and expendable, he said.

“We are not fighting a battle of individuality; we are fighting a culture that does not want to change,” Alexander said.

