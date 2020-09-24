DALLAS — Hundreds of people met outside Dallas City Hall for a march in the streets of downtown Wednesday night.
Protests broke out around the country after a Kentucky grand jury announced that none of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor would be charged for her death.
Taylor was shot in her apartment March 13 by police who used a battering ram to force entry. One of the three officers was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for endangering occupants in the apartment next door.
Wednesday marked 118 days of daily protests in Dallas since the death of George Floyd in late May.
Dallas resident Indianna Taylor, who spoke in front of the crowd, said she didn’t care if police didn’t feel safe around her because of her skin.
“You don’t gotta feel safe around me. You don’t have to,” Taylor said. “But if you didn’t feel safe around me, you wouldn’t be able to murder me as much as you do.”
A government that does not fear peoples’ rejection of its morals has nothing to lose, she said. To create change, everyone needs to be unified.
UTA alumnus DeMario Davis also spoke to the crowd, citing the changes brought on from the Civil War era and the civil rights movement. He asked the group what their legacy would be in 2020.
Davis told the crowd he was disrespected by everyone listening because there weren't more people present. As the future generation, it is up to everyone to reach out and keep the momentum going, he said.
“It’s upon us to ensure that we’re not taking steps back,” Davis said. “Tonight, we step forward. I love it.”
After the speeches, the group took to the streets of downtown.
Along the way, they stopped in front of Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beergarden in the AT&T Discovery District, where patrons sat outside.
The group continued on, marching against traffic and shutting down intersections. Taylor said the purpose of the shutdowns is to draw attention to the movement against police brutality.
Meanwhile, on the same day, Dallas City Council approved the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The budget allots the Dallas Police Department $516,208,436, more than a third of the city’s $1,438,060,000 general fund.
Another group of protesters gathered outside Dallas Police Headquarters, making speeches before marching.
Civil rights activist Dominique Alexander said the group was standing in solidarity with the family of Breonna Taylor.
He said the policing system, as it is now, must be abolished. The current foundation sees bodies like his as a target and expendable, he said.
“We are not fighting a battle of individuality; we are fighting a culture that does not want to change,” Alexander said.
Let’s clear something up, this is not the same as the civil rights movement of the 60’s. It had potential to be on par with that era as a movement of peaceful protest for about 24 hours after George Floyd’s death. Then it was hijacked by an angry, destructive mob bent on destroying the entire country.
Since the Shorthorn refused to mention it in this inflammatory article, the events that took place in Louisville Kentucky last night, I will. Last night after the decision of the grand jury (made up of 12 citizens from Louisville by the way) the attorney general made the announcement of the charges that would be filed against one of the officers. Immediately, and now documented on video, pre-planed protests were started with the intent of rioting to begin. A U-haul truck was already waiting near the Louisville Justice center with not only signs calling for the abolishment and death of police but had weapons ready such as incendiary divides, bricks, bats, and other weapons. The few people in the crowd that were there for a peaceful protest quickly disappeared and when the sun went down these violent agitators quickly began rioting and destroying the city. This is unacceptable and is an attack on one of our foundational institutions, our justice system. While everyone can agree that Taylor’s death was tragic, the radical organizations BLM and Antifa (not to be confused with The Black Lives Matter movement, started in 2014 to advocate peacefully for police reform within their own departments) have decided that the mob, not our Justice system decides who should be punished. This mob rule mentality, and the attempts of coercing the government to bow to their will by using violence and destruction is equivalent to domestic terrorism. Rioting just because you don’t get your way is barbaric and unacceptable in a civilized society. If the mob wants blood they should demand that the Attorney General charge the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for accessory to murder. It was because of his actions firing on police instead of complying with their orders regarding the search warrant that resulted in her dying that day. Taylor’s boyfriend is responsible for her death because police had a duty to protect the rest of the public and subdue an active shooter. It’s a tragedy that Ms. Taylor died as a result of her boyfriend’s reckless and stupid behavior and he should be held accountable. Had it only been Breonna in her apartment that day she would still be alive.
As a result of the rioting 2 police officers that had no connection to the case were shot last night for no reason. We need to stand up to these mobs and as the old phrase goes “kill them with kindness.” If you want to advocate for positive change protest like they did in the 60’s! Peaceful protest have a precedent of working violence gets put down when a nations population gets tired of dealing with it. Allowing violent rioters to continue to destroy our cities will on divide us further and accomplishes nothing except accelerating the destruction of our country and society.
People are out in the streets because two cops literally got away with murder and the other one was indicted on a charge unrelated to Breonna Taylor. Regardless if there was a planned riot squad (provide evidence if you can please) there would still be an uproar since those who are supposed to protect us are larping as Judge Dredd. Peaceful change was attempted and all Americans got was politicians virtue signalling change without doing any substantial changes. "Killing them with kindness" isn't going to work and in the mind of some the best response threaten the powers that be with violent action. Saying that these mass mobilizations of people are inorganic and scolding them like children won't solve anything. Neither will being an apologist for a corrupt and unethical judicial system. In my opinion you're being the radical one since you're literally tarring attempts at change as terrorism. I hope you can understand where people are coming from and that you stop listening to Steven Crowder.
Wrong. They are rioting in the streets over false narratives, the entire BLM movement is built on lies and misrepresentation. This incident, while tragic, was not officers just bursting through the door and murdering her. The took several shots of gunfire from her boyfriend right next to her so they returned fire. Whether you agree with no knocks or not, the fact is as of right now they are legal and they are happening and these officers are not required to simply allow her boyfriend to kill them and not return fire. This was an excellent ruling that looked at all the information available.
We arent tarring attempts at change as terrorism, we are specifically calling terrorist acts terrorism. BLM is engaging in terrorism quite regularly now, burning buildings, assaulting people, killing officers. All based on statistical anomalies that they falsely portray as the norm.
Cops aren’t going out in conservative death squads and killing blacks, in a nation with multiple hundreds of thousands of officers and hundreds of millions of citizens you can find anecdotes to push whatever narratives you want and right now the MSM is determined to paint every anecdote as a representation of the great populace...and it’s simply not true.
You can justify blm violence, but remember whatever you justify them to do can just as easily be used to justify it for anyone. If you justify violence towards your opposition, you inherently justify it towards yourself. It’s nonsense.
Well said.
