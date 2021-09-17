Humid weekend, cooler temperatures expected this week in the Metroplex

The Metroplex is expected to have a warm and humid weekend before the cold front hits on Tuesday.
Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said weekend temperatures are expected to be “a little above normal” and humid enough to make the air feel sticky.
“We'll have one last hot day on Monday,” Sellers said.
A cold front is expected on Tuesday to bring temperatures down to the 80s.
“That's going to bring us probably our first taste of fall for the year,” she said.
This is also a good time of the year for football and going to the state fair, she said.
Sellers recommend wearing lightweight clothing and short sleeves.
@TaylorAC13
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
