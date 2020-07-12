The Metroplex can expect hot temperatures and humidity throughout the week, with slightly cooler temperatures toward the middle of the week.
While heat indexes will reach between 100 to 105 degrees, temperatures later in the week will cool off to mid to upper 90s, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Bonnette said to wear light clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas if you’re spending time outdoors. Remember to check the backseat of vehicles if you have children or pets, he said.
