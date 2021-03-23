How virtual learning is impacting studio time for architecture courses

The pandemic forced studio time online for architecture students, who now face unique setbacks and challenges learning virtually.
Studio time is when architecture students come into the studio to work on drawing their designs while receiving criticism from professors and fellow students. Prior to the pandemic, students would collaborate and present their projects in person.
Pandemic changes, such as removing the ability to walk around the studio to see what everyone else was working on, have affected learning efficiency. They also hinder student collaboration on projects. Now, students spend a lot of time drawing designs and 3D models on computers.
In an in-person collaborative environment, students work together, share opinions and receive constructive criticism from professors, all while viewing each other's work and learning how to improve.
Studio time is a hands-on environment, which is why some professors try to schedule face-to-face time with students in small numbers during the pandemic.
“Once you transition to a virtual format, it then becomes less collaborative,” said Isaiah Sigala, American Institute of Architecture Students chapter president. “You are more or less working on your own.”
Being around other students in a studio is better than being on a computer alone at home for hours because it keeps students’ energy up and creates space for students to help each other, architecture graduate student Jonathan Moebius said in an email.
This is why architecture firms have an open office setting, so people can walk around, ask questions and exchange ideas, he said.
Professors who prefer to hand draw on designs during critiques are in a difficult position when they teach, Moebius said.
Professors miss interacting with students as much as students miss interacting with each other, architecture assistant professor Charles MacBride said.
This semester, MacBride made it optional for students to meet face-to-face for desk-crits, or desk critiques, where the instructor and students discuss their work at a desk.
“COVID has definitely put, I would say, more of a strain mentally on myself and most others,” Moebius said.
Asides from these challenges, there are some benefits in a virtual format.
Architecture students can keep all their work in one desktop instead of going back and forth between a school computer and their own.
Additionally, students were able to provide insightful feedback that’s lost over a computer screen.
“They catch things a professor doesn’t or they offer suggestions you never thought of before,” Moebius said.
