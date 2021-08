SEEKING WORK STUDY STUDENTS!

Prompt, cheerful, students with professional attitudes are encouraged to apply to answer office phones and greet guests from behind a plexiglass COVID barrier in The Shorthorn office.Preference is given to students available to work some mornings. This in-office job offers flexible hours and plenty of time to study.Apply through Handshake for job #5030898 or call 817-272-3188 for more information.