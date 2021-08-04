UTA is anticipated to return to normal operations for the 2021-2022 academic year, with the campus plan going into effect Aug. 19, bringing some changes to campus protocol as the pandemic continues.
The plan includes changes such as no mask requirements, relaxed social distancing, encouragement but no enforcement of vaccinations, updates to signage across campus and advises to continue properly washing hands, taking steps to personally disinfect and practicing proper cough and sneeze etiquette. Elevator capacity will return to normal as well.
“It’s going to be very important that our workforce and our students continue not to come to campus, particularly if you have not been vaccinated, if you have been exposed to somebody who has tested positive for COVID,” said Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, during a faculty listening session.
The university has returned to full capacity since July 12 in preparation for the fall. The campus has also dropped its mask mandate following the governor’s executive order, which prohibits government entities from mandating masks. However, face coverings are still encouraged.
Masks are available at the Central Library, the University Center and The Commons. Campus departments can request face masks using the mask request form online and plexiglass partitions by calling the Office of Facilities Management service center 817-272-2000 or uta.edu/fixit.
All classrooms, meeting rooms and offices will return to 100% capacity. Classrooms will have updated signage and cleaning supplies will be readily available. Hand sanitizer will also be available in public spaces.
Daily symptom monitoring is encouraged and can be done through the app, UTA Mobile. UTA encourages people to get vaccinated and wear face masks if not vaccinated.
Individuals who test positive for COVID‑19 or are in close contact with someone who has, and are not fully vaccinated, need to complete the Close Contact and Personal Diagnosis Form to help the university with contact tracing. It is advised to get tested three to five days after close contact even if fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 testing is available for students at Health Services and at the College Park District through Curative, a company that specializes in COVID-19 testing. Results are usually sent 48 to 72 hours after.
The university is partnering with Walmart to establish four on-campus vaccination sessions. These clinics will be available in the exercise rooms of the Maverick Activities Center on Wednesday, Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 15. They are offering the Pfizer vaccine for students, UTA employees and their dependents and friends. Vaccines are free and available to anyone over the age of 12. Minors coming without a parent or guardian must have a signed consent form.
For those unable to attend one of the on-campus vaccine clinics, they can get vaccinated at Walmart’s 915 E. Randol Mill Road outlet, designated for UTA individuals every day from 4 to 5 p.m. No appointment or registration is required.
“We also want to remind that anybody who has had a diagnostic positive test will be still required to self isolate per CDC guidelines and will not be able to come to campus during that isolation period,” Nagy said.
Those dining on campus are not required to wear a mask or face covering and are not required to social distance. Drinking fountains have also been restored and are available for use.
The campus plan aims to be fluid and will respond accordingly to updates from the governor’s office and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In case things begin to worsen, Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the campus also has a retrenchment guide ready to protect the community’s health and well-being.
This retrenchment plan may call for a return to a previous phase of operation, modifications to the campus plan or scaling down campus operations if another public health emergency is declared. The decision will be made alongside public health officials and the UT system.
The university’s COVID-19 website is updated daily and is the fastest way to be notified of any changes to the campus plan.
“We are all Mavericks, we care about the university, we care about our fellow employees and fellow students, so that's the message I want to get across,” Aswath said. “That it's all a shared responsibility, it's on us to make sure that we all stay safe.”
