How UTA will implement safety, social distancing measures for opening campus in the fall

Thorough cleaning, signage and social distancing measures will be some of the features the UTA community can expect to see when they return to campus in the fall.
Currently, about 90% of UTA’s custodial staff has been moved to daytime shifts, said John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations.
Prior to COVID-19, the staff would work in the evening when buildings were most vacant. Now the need for continual cleaning throughout the day requires the change in shift, he said.
In each building, air systems will introduce 100% outside air, allowing for a continual flow of fresh air to enter without cycling the same air from HVAC systems, Hall said.
Cleaning supplies will be provided to departments for office spaces and classrooms. Hall said it would be similar to a health club environment, with desks and common touch points continuously cleaned after use.
Class sizes have been reduced to ensure an appropriate amount of space is available between students, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.
Six-foot social distancing requirements reduce the typical capacity of a room to 25% to 33% of its normal capacity, Hall said.
Aswath said the university has assessed each classroom, paying attention to the type of seating in each room. Rooms with fixed seating will possibly have stickers on usable seats, while moveable seating will allow for the movement of chairs in classrooms.
Some classes may see a change in venue, such as music and theater classes moving to Texas Hall or the University Center ballrooms because of the larger space, Aswath said.
Signage with reminders of social distancing, proper hygiene practices and the mandatory mask policy will be posted in public spaces and restrooms, Hall said.
Masks are required inside all buildings at all times and in places where social distancing is more difficult, such as the MavMover shuttle buses and the University Center mall.
Passengers are requested to not ride the shuttle buses if ill, according to the Campus Repopulation Plan published June 16. Interactions with shuttle operators, maintaining distance from other people and the use of hand sanitizer upon disembarkment are also encouraged.
According to the plan, seating will be limited and can result in shuttle stand closures, or a shuttle bypassing a stop if it reaches capacity.
Although masks are not required outside of buildings, they are encouraged to be used at all times, said Lisa Nagy, vice president of Student Affairs. The requirement will apply to outdoor events with an expected heavy social attendance.
“If everybody is wearing a mask, it’s less likely for the virus to be transmitted,” Nagy said. “We’re strongly encouraging [everyone] to wear them everywhere.”
Masks will be available at the University Center information desk and Central Library for anyone who needs one, Hall said. For the first couple of weeks of the fall semester, additional masks will be available inside each classroom.
In elevators, individuals are also encouraged to wear masks or face coverings.
Elevator capacity will be limited based on the size of the elevator and signs will be posted with information on capacity and where to stand when riding.
However, individuals are requested to utilize the stairs whenever possible, according to the repopulation plan.
On-campus dining services will be available with distanced seating and overflow spaces for both the Connection Café and the Maverick Café. The Bluebonnet Ballroom will be used for Connection Café overflow seating and, if necessary, the second floor of the Commons will be used for the Maverick Café.
All water fountains will be turned off to further reduce the spread of the virus, according to the plan. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to bring their own water when coming to campus.
Facilities such as the Maverick Activities Center and the Central Library will be open with some adjustments. Nagy said the Central Library may not be open its usual 24 hours and times for both buildings are currently being worked out.
Because the Central Library will be open, separate college libraries may be closed once the semester starts, Hall said. However, a decision had not been made at the time of publication.
Protocols will be put in place for social distancing and mask usage in common and social spaces in both facilities. The MAC will have limited capacity based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas state guidelines, she said.
Health Services will remain open for the fall semester, Nagy said. Most of their appointments will be in the telehealth format to continue to serve students at a distance.
Students can still pick up their prescriptions through a drive-up option so they don’t have to go inside the building, she said.
On-campus COVID-19 testing is currently available and will continue to be offered throughout the fall semester. Nagy said if students feel they are symptomatic, they should call ahead so Health Services staff can properly equip themselves with quarantine style personal protective equipment.
Counseling and Psychological Services will have the majority of its sessions and meetings virtually, Nagy said. Staff will be available in Ransom Hall and inside the MAC to serve students on campus as needed.
