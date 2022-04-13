How UTA students can decide among meal plans

Whether one is a commuter or a campus resident, a meal plan can be a convenient way to grab food and eliminate the hassle of cooking.
UTA Dining offers multiple meal plan options for students through three traditional plans for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The traditional meal plans are Maverick, Blue and Orange. Each plan varies in cost, the number of meal swipes and dining dollars per semester.
The cost for each plan varies, depending on how many dining dollars a student wants, according to the UTA Housing website.
The Maverick meal plan offers unlimited meal swipes, $50 College Park dollars per semester and is the most expensive. Blue offers 225 swipes, $50 College Park dollars per semester and is the mid-tier plan.
Nursing junior Amber Waldron said she enjoyed not having to cook when she had a meal plan as a freshman.
Waldron was eager to move out and cook for herself but said she began eating out more often.
When it comes to choosing a meal plan, she said the most expensive one isn’t necessary unless people plan to eat every meal of the day.
The Orange meal plan has an amount of 160 swipes and $50 College Park dollars per semester. It’s the least expensive plan, according to the UTA Housing website.
Interdisciplinary studies sophomore Michael Curiel said he learned how to budget and keep track of food spending while on a meal plan.
Before picking his meal plan, he worried about having enough money for the semester. The plan’s dining dollars allowed him to make it work, and he ended up with extra meal swipes at the end of the semester.
Having a meal plan is easy and accessible because it saves students time if they’re hungry on the way to class or after, Curiel said.
Electrical engineering senior Evans Morales-Cuatraeo said he had a negative perception of meal plans because he was vegan and there weren’t enough options when he checked.
Having a meal plan is a part of the college experience, and it was something that Waldron said she looked forward to as a freshman.
Even if it was optional, Waldron said she would still recommend freshmen have a meal plan since living on your own for the first time can be overwhelming.
@lillianjuarez_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.