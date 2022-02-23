How UTA’s proposed green fund could expand the campus’ sustainability efforts

Student Senate recently introduced a resolution to poll the student body on implementing a green fund that could bolster existing sustainability initiatives and help fund new ones.
Resolution 22-02, “Student Green Fund on the Ballot,” proposed a referendum for the April student elections, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The fund would support sustainability initiatives on campus, such as promoting renewable energy, reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and providing student internships.
Resolution 22-02 proposes a $5 fee per fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer to be designated toward a green fee. The fund was introduced as Resolution 19-05, “Green for Green,” which the Student Senate approved in April 2019.
This resolution for the green fund is to implement that fee, said Hanan Boukhaima, graduate student and College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs senator.
The referendum is nonbinding, Boukhaima said. Even if the student body votes in the fund’s favor, the UTA administration determines whether to implement it.
If the fund goes into effect, the fee will be collected from students from fall 2022 to fall 2025, according to the Student Centers’ website.
Chief sustainability officer Meghna Tare said current initiatives include transportation, composting, a community garden, waste reduction through recycling, electronic waste disposal and community engagement.
The Office of Sustainability would also use the fund to hire more student workers and a green fund coordinator and create a committee to decide which initiatives should be implemented, Tare said.
Students could voice what they care about, like more recycling bins and the potential for composting in apartments, she said. The fund would also help the university become a leader in sustainability initiatives.
The University of Texas at Austin charges the same as UTA’s proposed fees. Since its total does not fluctuate with enrollment, UT Austin brings in up to $506,000 annually for its green fund, according to a presentation given by Tare at the Student Senate meeting Feb. 1.
The University of Texas at San Antonio charges the same amount and collects up to $300,000 annually without fluctuation. Texas A&M University’s fee stands at six dollars a year, bringing in a total of up to $285,000.
The proposed fund could bring in an estimated $318,790 annually, accounting for students who don’t need to pay, like fully online students and those with fee waivers, Tare said in an email.
She said the green fund would allow bigger and more expansive projects, such as a centralized recycling program, a climate action plan or support for the campus master plan.
The most recent campus master plan is for 2005 to 2020. Under its guiding principles, the plan aimed to improve the university by creating sustainable buildings and open space.
It also encouraged walking, biking and transit throughout the campus and downtown area by having vehicles parked at the university’s outer limits near pedestrian-friendly streets.
As a result of the planning, the Office of Sustainability worked with the Parking and Transportation Department in spring 2021 to create the Bicycle Coordinating Committee, which aims to support a bike-friendly campus.
In February, UTA fully introduced the Blue Duck program, allowing students to rent bikes and ride around campus.
English junior Cara Hix said she likes UTA’s proposed sustainability initiatives and appreciates the prospect of the university becoming more bike-friendly.
Everyone is doing what they can to help with sustainability, and $5 for the fee could be easy to come by, Hix said.
Tare said everyone has a part to play in these efforts, on and off campus, and people can benefit from initiatives like reducing waste, recycling and composting.
“It’s great if every student is part of the bigger picture in the world of sustainability and sustainable development,” she said.
