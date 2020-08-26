How UTA’s facilities are adapting to social distancing guidelines

Students across the country have started making their way back to campus after having left abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For some UTA students, starting classes Wednesday means returning to a somewhat foreign campus where construction projects have progressed and changes have been made to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Stepping foot on campus this fall semester will be like no other.
Here’s what to expect for the University Center, The Commons, the UTA Libraries, the Maverick Activities Center, outdoor spaces and the MavMover shuttle.
University Center and The Commons
The UC will open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and The Commons will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
As a safety precaution, dining locations have plexiglass installed and sanitizing wipes will be provided to keep tables and other surfaces clean. Cloth face masks are also available at the UC Campus Information Desk for those who need them.
Self-serve areas like the salad bar and drink stations will no longer be self-service, according to the UTA website. Instead, grab-and-go dining options will be available.
Grubhub will launch on campus, making pickup an option for students, according to the Maverick Dining website.
The Bluebonnet Ballroom will be used for overflow seating from the Connection Café, and the Palo Duro Lounge will offer more seating for the Plaza. If necessary, retail areas will be used for Maverick Café seating.
UTA Libraries
The Central Library will only be open to active UTA students, faculty and staff, according to the UTA Libraries website.
The third, fourth and fifth floors of the Central Library and branch locations like the Architecture and Fine Arts Library and Science and Engineering Library will remain closed.
The Central Library will open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the library’s website.
The maximum capacity at the Central Library is 200, and capacity can be monitored on the UTA Libraries website. Free masks will be available at the welcome desk while supplies last.
The basement will offer additional computer stations, according to the UTA Libraries website. Gaming in the basement will not be available for the fall, but students can borrow games and gaming consoles through the technology lending program.
Printing is available for students. Some printers have been moved from the second floor to the first floor for easier access and social distancing. Print reserves will not be circulating due to the seven-day quarantine period for returning print books.
Curbside and in-library pickup is available for students, and requests can be completed through the library’s website. Policy updates for renewable items can also be found on the website, but overdue charges are currently being waived.
Maverick Activities Center
The Maverick Activities Center will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the UTA website. Hours will be adjusted when necessary, and students will need to make a reservation on the Campus Recreation website to enter for a workout in the Fitness Center.
Areas open in the MAC include the Fitness Center’s Weight Room, Cardio Room, TRX Room, indoor track, MAC Gym 103 for badminton and table tennis singles play, and the locker rooms.
Masks are required and individuals must maintain 6 feet of social distancing at all times, according to the website.
Towel services and access to water fountains will no longer be offered. Students will need to buy water from the vending machines or bring their own water into the MAC.
Outdoor Spaces
Masks are not required to be worn outside of buildings but are encouraged, according to a previous Shorthorn article. However, masks will be required outside for events with large crowds.
MavMover shuttle
Masks are required on the MavMover, and seating will be reduced from 32 seats to nine, according to the Parking and Transportation Services website.
The Black Route is now combined with the Orange and Blue. The modified Orange and Blue routes will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with the Business Building as a shared transit hub.
The Blue Route will have four buses while the Orange Route will have three in service throughout the day, according to the website.
The South Green route is temporarily discontinued, and the North Green route will operate five days a week to accommodate its high demand.
The bus routes can be viewed on the DoubleMap app. Routes will be reevaluated weekly, and any changes made will be on the DoubleMap app.
High-touch points will be wiped down throughout the day, and the entire bus will be sanitized each evening, said Greg Hladik, Parking and Transportation Services director.
