How UTA’s diversity program can benefit any career

As the push for inclusion in the workforce grows across the country, the diversity minor and certificate offered by the School of Social Work allows students to gain knowledge in the interactions of race, gender, sexuality, economic inequality and more.
Although the diversity program isn’t new, the country is at a historical moment where people are recognizing a need for education and training in areas of diversity, said Karen Magruder, director of undergraduate programs and social work assistant professor.
Currently, there are 70 students enrolled in the program at UTA.
Out of the 70 enrolled, 46 of the students in the program are majoring in social work, while the remaining 24 are made up of majors encompassing a variety of disciplines.
To obtain the minor, students must complete 15 hours of coursework chosen from five out of the seven diversity areas available — racial and ethnic relations, gender, sexuality, social and economic inequality, disability, aging and religion — as well as a three-hour introductory course.
The diversity certificate also allows students to gain insight in areas of diversity that will help them advance in the workplace.
To obtain the certificate, students must complete nine hours of coursework from the areas available — racial and ethnic relations, social and economic inequality, gender and sexuality — and a three-hour introductory course in any of these subjects.
Although the diversity minor is housed in the School of Social Work, it is interdisciplinary, Magruder said, meaning any undergraduate student at UTA can pursue the minor and use it to their benefit.
Magruder said anyone can benefit from the skills and knowledge that the program can offer.
“No matter what your major is or what kind of job you want in the future, knowing about other cultures and people that are perhaps different from yourself, and knowing how to advance equity and inclusion and understanding among diverse populations is incredibly important, now more than ever,” she said.
Magruder said that although there have been great societal improvements over time, there is still more learning to be done.
“There are still some big gaps and blind spots and areas where people need to grow in knowledge and understanding,” she said.
The intention is that students who complete the minor, regardless of their degree, will be able to utilize their new knowledge and skills in their career field, Allison Tomlinson, social work assistant professor, said.
A diversity minor may be useful to those who want to pursue a career in social work as well as careers in business, law, education, health care, human resources and more.
Tomlinson said there aren’t many diversity minors at other universities across the nation.
When she was an undergraduate student at Texas Christian University, Tomlinson didn’t have the option to minor in diversity, but she participated in a leadership program related to diversity, equity and inclusion. She said she gained insight through those courses as well as her personal experience of being a woman of color.
“I’ve never worked in a setting where these issues aren’t important,” she said.
Social work senior Jessica Phillips said she understands her privilege as a white woman and believes because of her privilege she has a societal role to play as an advocate.
Phillips wants to pursue a career as a social worker to get a deeper understanding of social and historical issues and develop more empathy and compassion toward the struggle others face.
“When I got into [the] diversity minor, it really opened my eyes to just how systemic some of the problems are and where they came from,” she said.
Social work senior Suri Zuniga said that as someone who is Latinx, she did not realize the amount of knowledge she could learn about the Latinx community in general.
Zuniga learned many things about Latinx people while taking the Latina Experience course. She said the course opened her eyes to different Latinx cultures, especially ones beyond Mexican culture.
Both Zuniga and Phillips want to become social workers; Phillips wants to specialize in aging, while Zuniga wants to specialize in children and families. They believe taking the diversity minor program will prepare them for their careers.
Zuniga said that because people work with different populations and communities in different professions, everyone should be eager to pursue the diversity minor.
“I think the world would be a little nicer if everybody did have to pursue this minor,” she said.
For more information about the diversity minor, you can visit the School of Social Work’s website.
