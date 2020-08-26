How UTA’s college experience will change this fall amid face mask requirements, social distancing

Students returning to campus can expect a different type of college experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks and hand sanitizer are now among students’ back-to-school shopping lists for the fall semester. Students are recommended to minimize social activity and avoid large gatherings while performing daily self-assessment checks, said Lisa Nagy, vice president of Student Affairs, in an email.
UTA will launch a self-assessment screening tool in the UTA app this week, Nagy said. She encouraged students to take care of themselves by managing stress and connecting socially with friends and family members to build strong support systems.
Students can manage their own mental health by eating healthy, well-balanced meals, exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep and avoiding alcohol, tobacco and drugs. Take breaks, take deep breaths and avoid overexposure to news, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students feeling uncomfortable attending in-person classes should first speak with an adviser and complete the class modality form to find a solution that will work with their best interests, Nagy said.
“As the new normal takes form with safety precautions, it is uncertain how behaviors of our community will shift and how the virus will shift,” she said.
Faculty and staff efforts cannot guarantee safety in uncertain times, she said.
When on campus, students should always carry hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol and a face covering at all times with an extra in case one gets lost or dirty, said Yvonne Medrano, Health Services communications assistant, in an email.
The CDC recommends washing hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds throughout the day, especially before and after eating. COVID-19, which is spread by respiratory droplets released when people talk, cough or sneeze, is thought to spread to hands from contaminated surfaces and to the nose or mouth, causing infection.
Wearing face masks on campus will be part of everyday life for students.
Face coverings are required to be worn at all times in campus buildings and where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, including the Maverick Activities Center, Medrano said. Students should also always wash hands before and after using gym equipment.
The university will provide one additional cloth face mask per student, and they can be picked up at the University Center Campus Information Desk, the Main Library or at the Commons Information Desk.
Wearing gloves is not needed and will not necessarily protect an individual from getting coronavirus, she said.
Students are recommended to take food to go and eat outdoors while maintaining social distancing, and classrooms used for face-to-face or hybrid classes will only accommodate between 25% to 34% of room capacity.
Daily health self-screenings are required for students to perform before coming to campus, as anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not arrive on campus and is instructed to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period from the last date of exposure.
Students in self-isolation are required to complete the Close Contact or Personal Diagnosis (COVID-19) Form.
Economics senior Akram Abbadi said he hopes that students learn a sense of responsibility toward their community by following the university’s health guidelines.
Abbadi, who is chief justice for student government, said his classes are online and events for his organization have been moved to a hybrid setting, but he insists that it is best to avoid being on campus if it is not needed for class, studying or work.
“Everything is being done differently,” Abbadi said. “But this is also a great opportunity to learn how to communicate in different ways, learn how to engage people in different ways. It’s really what you make of it.”
He does have his concerns about whether everyone has the same sense of responsibility with following guidelines.
People staying home in quarantine, wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing are going to continue doing so, he said. Those not doing any of these things, acting as if everything’s normal, are going to continue to not prioritize community health.
“The only way for us to all stay safe, effectively, is for everybody to do their part,” he said.
