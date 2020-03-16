How UTA restaurants, stores are adjusting their hours and practices during the coronavirus outbreak

Updated at 11:52 a.m. on Tuesday to reflect new times for the UC restaurants.
This story will be updated periodically when hours change or updates occur.
After extending spring break because of coronavirus concerns, UTA’s restaurants are adjusting their hours and processes, or not opening at all.
President Vistasp Karbhari announced in an email Thursday that the university would extend its spring break by one week and transition classes online starting March 23 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
College Park District, the UTA Bookstore and select University Center locations will continue to operate with reduced hours. All other locations will be closed.
“Our food service offerings and hours may adjust and change dependent upon demand by the campus community,” UC director David Albart said in an email.
Here’s what you need to know.
University Center offerings: Subway, the Connection Cafe and The Market
The Connection Café, the University Center Market and Subway will operate on reduced hours, while other campus dining locations will be closed until further notice. These do not include locations in the College Park District or the UTA Bookstore.
Update: changes have been made to the hours pic.twitter.com/PsHGGCu9i1— UT Arlington Dining (@UTADining) March 15, 2020
For food service areas, the UC has added more sanitizing rotations throughout the service period, Albart said.
The Connection Café will no longer be self-serve. Instead, staff members will serve students their food. A rotating boxed lunch option will be available at the cash register for anyone that does not wish to enter the cafeteria.
In The Market, Albart said his team replaced the bulk disposable utensils with single-use packaged utensils.
The Connection Café will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the weekend, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. The UC Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Subway will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Subway will be closed on the weekend.
All other UC restaurants, including Panda Express and Chick-fil-A, will be closed.
UTA Bookstore and Starbucks
Both the UTA Bookstore and Starbucks plan to continue to run shorter spring break hours in light of UTA’s changes, bookstore operations director Paul Beaulieu said.
The store’s “Grad Finale” graduation sale has also been indefinitely postponed, he said. However, graduation regalia will be available for sale up until the commencement ceremonies, he said.
Starbucks will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday. The bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
These hours will evolve as the university’s situation does, Beaulieu said.
Starbucks store manager Jacqueline Meza said the lobby has been closed and will be grab and go only.
The location has adopted the nationwide changes that the chain announced earlier this week, Beaulieu said. This includes removing the condiment bar from customer use.
Panera Bread
The Panera Bread in College Park District will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The chain has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols as well as re-emphasized existing sanitation and illness policies nationwide, according to an email sent by CEO Niren Chaudhary.
Chains also plan to add hand sanitizer stations and add antimicrobial covers for the kiosks. In the future, it hopes to add a contactless delivery option.
Pie Five Pizza Co.
General manager A.J. Montgomery said the Pie Five in College Park District will change its hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week. Typically, the location stays open until 10 p.m.
Montgomery said the store seemed to be less busy, and they were short a few student staff members who have not returned to campus yet.
The location also offers delivery through third-party delivery services such as Uber, Doordash and Grubhub, Montgomery said.
