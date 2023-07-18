How UTA keeps campus cool in summer heat

Throughout the year and especially during hot summers, UTA’s department of energy management and mechanical operations works behind the scenes to ensure students and faculty can work in suitable indoor temperatures all across campus.
UTA’s campus relies on an extensive HVAC system designed to provide air to about 70% of the campus, said Robb Chock, director of energy management and mechanical operations at UTA. HVAC stands for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. It’s a collective term for all the different types of cooling and heating systems homeowners use to change the temperature and humidity indoors, according to Architectural Digest.
UTA’s cooling system functions via two central chilled water plants, Chock said. The larger of the two is located in the thermal energy building near Brazos Park. The other is inside a satellite plant located behind the MAC building. Together, they have a chilled water capacity of 17,400 tons.
Chock said the thermal energy plant houses four cooling towers and the satellite plant behind the MAC hosts three. These towers run a process where water is cooled and run back and forth from the buildings to the towers.
Chilled water runs from the two plants through a piping system below the campus, which delivers cool air to roughly 50 of UTA’s central buildings. Each of these systems is fueled by electricity, Chock said. The remaining 30% of UTA’s campus is cooled by air conditioning systems located either on the roofs or outside of buildings.
Higher temperatures mean more stress on the infrastructure needed to keep buildings cool. During the summer, UTA’s system allows for temperatures between 70 and 74 degrees, Chock said.
To prevent malfunctions as a result of increased usage, the energy management and mechanical operations department keeps all machinery properly maintained year-round, he said.
“We use a lot more of our chillers and stuff during [summer] so proper maintenance is the first thing,” he said.
Beyond maintenance, there are contingency plans in place in case failures do arise, Chock said. Even if a large piece of equipment in one of the towers breaks down, the overall cooling system will be okay.
If it’s really humid or hot, there are air-powered auxiliary chillers located in the SEIR building and the School of Social Work and Smart Hospital, which can help take the load of the main loop if needed, Chock said. Additionally, temporary chillers can be loaded onto a trailer and brought to buildings to help cool buildings in the event of system failures.
Chock said they struggled to keep up with the hot week of June 26 to July 2. The system is designed to contain temperatures up to 105 degrees, but the mixture of high humidity and high temperatures of that week was very demanding on the cooling systems.
“The temperatures were within our design limits, but the humidity levels weren’t,” Chock said. “They were higher than what our machines are designed for. That was pretty unusual for that time.”
Chock said he wants people to be comfortable in their learning and working environments, so they don’t have to worry about humidity or temperature.
“We want to not be thought about,” he said. “If we're doing our job, people should just come in, do their job, and leave and not worry about their space comfort.”
