How to tackle the heat during the summer

Texas temperatures have surpassed triple-digit territory once again, making it another hot and sunny summer solstice. To tackle the roasting outdoors, here’s how to protect oneself from heat exhaustion and heat stroke on and off-campus.
A press release from the city of Arlington is available to inform residents on heat precautions to keep people from overheating.
During periods of extreme heat, people should try the following:
Avoid direct sunlight
Apply high-SPF sunscreen frequently when outdoors
Stay in air-conditioned buildings
Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing
Do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device as it only recirculates hot air
Visit your physician to find out if you have a health condition that may be exacerbated by hot weather
Children and the elderly are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses
Regularly check on elderly neighbors and family
Pet owners should not leave their animals in the car even for a few minutes; the temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees
Hydration
Because the body loses fluids through sweat, it’s easy to become dehydrated during extreme heat.
Economics senior Alejandro Hayen said he learned his lesson about heat preparation last summer when he experienced heat exhaustion at his tennis tournament in Mexico.
Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness that can occur after you’ve been exposed to high temperatures and is often accompanied by dehydration.
Signs of heat exhaustion include:
Heavy sweating
Weakness
Cold, pale and clammy skin
Fast, weak pulse
Nausea or vomiting
Fainting
Hayen said he began to feel cold, he looked pale and he began to cramp. Since then he has made sure to stay hydrated, get a proper 8 hours of rest and take breaks when practicing outdoors.
On average he spends almost an entire day being active in the sun, he said. Without enough rest, he has little energy to manage the day.
He makes sure to take breaks, especially if he begins to feel lightheaded or dizzy, and to eat something that has some sugar to help boost his energy.
It’s important to drink water when you’re outside to prevent yourself from dehydrating whether people are being active or not, Hayen said. He was once dehydrated at a tournament even though he wasn’t the one playing at the time.
“I didn’t drink enough water because I thought I was just standing there, and I wasn’t playing,” he said. “The next three days I was very bad, I was sick and dizzy. The sun just wore me down.”
Hayen isn’t the only person bearing the intense heat outside.
English junior Ryan Economy said he’s become close allies with the sun during his lifeguard shifts at the Maverick Activity Center.
Although he has never personally encountered heat exhaustion, the lifeguards go through training to identify signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke for preventative measures, Economy said. It was useful for him to know to be prepared for possible scenarios.
Because of the training, Economy can identify the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. With heat stroke, people are not as consciously aware, whereas heat exhaustion can be identified by the pattern of their breathing, such as being out of breath or shallow breathing.
Although heat exhaustion is not as critical as heat stroke, it’s not something to be overlooked. Without the right precautions, heat exhaustion can escalate to heat stroke.
What to do
Move to a cooler location
Lie down and loosen clothing
Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible
Sip water
Seek medical attention if you have vomited and it continues
If individuals are exposed to high temperatures for too long and become dehydrated, the body is then unable to properly manage the body’s temperature control system which could result in heat stroke.
Heat stroke signs
High body temperature that is above 103 degrees
Hot, red, dry or moist skin
Rapid and strong pulse
Possible unconsciousness
In the scenario of a heat stroke, people should contact 911 for medical emergency assistance, and move the person to a cooler environment while providing cool clothes or baths to reduce the person’s body temperature. Unlike heat exhaustion, people should not give the individual fluids as it can complicate things for first responders.
To stay cool, choose lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible and if air conditioning isn't accessible at home, go to locations such as shopping malls and public libraries. Call a local health department to see what heat-relief shelters are available.
Schedule outdoor activities by limiting outdoor activity to the coolest part of the day, morning or evening hours.
Wearing sunscreen outdoors is essential to keep the body cool as sunburns can affect the body’s ability to cool down and can contribute to dehydration. Brimmed hats and sunglasses are recommended while being outside.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warns people to stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks that can lead to the loss of more body fluid. As a result of heavy sweating, salt and minerals from the body need to be replaced, the use of sports drinks can replace the salt and minerals lost in sweat.
Residents should be informed and stay alert by checking local news media for extreme heat alerts and advisories, according to the Arlington press release.
