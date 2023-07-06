How to spot and treat signs of heatstroke

With extreme heat warnings and waves crashing down in Texas, here’s what people should know about heatstroke and the symptoms to look out for.
In the U.S., roughly 700 people suffer from heat-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emergency department visits due to high temperatures sit around 67,000.
Heatstroke can take on two forms: classic and exertional. Classic heatstroke is caused by environmental exposure and results in core hyperthermia of above 104 degrees, according to American Family Physician, a peer-reviewed medical journal website. Exertional heatstroke primarily affects younger, active people and develops in hours. It’s also associated with high core temperatures.
The CDC cites heatstroke as the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body’s temperature rises rapidly and its sweating mechanism fails, meaning it’s unable to cool down.
Heat exhaustion sometimes occurs before heatstroke. The medical journal said to look for signs of discomfort, headache and nausea. If someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, people should keep them in a cool and shaded environment while ensuring hydration.
If left untreated, heat exhaustion can develop into heatstroke, which causes nervous system dysfunction like delirium and coma.
For immediate cooling, the medical journal said full-body ice baths are crucial to helping lower body temperatures. Heat shelters can also help.
People who are experiencing heat exhaustion should be given electrolytes, and their core body temperature should be continuously monitored. It’s also recommended to mist them down with water.
The CDC lists heatstroke symptoms as confusion, coma, seizures, very high body temperature and profuse sweating. If these symptoms occur, the CDC suggests calling 911, moving the person to a shaded area and staying with them until medical professionals arrive.
