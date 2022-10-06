How to register to vote in midterm elections

The deadline to register to vote for the midterm and state elections is Oct. 11.
Midterm elections are held every two years to reshape the U.S. House of Representatives and Congress. In 2018, 53% of eligible citizens voted, the highest midterm turnout in four decades, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
This year, critical state elections such as governor and attorney general will also be on the ballot. Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day, which is Nov. 8.
Here’s a guide on how to register to vote.
To be eligible to vote in Texas you must be:
- A citizen of the U.S.
- A resident of the county where you submit the application.
- At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- Not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
- Not be convicted of a felony, or if you are a felon, you must have completed all of your punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation or you must have received a pardon.
To register to vote, print the voter registration application form from the Tarrant County Election’s website, fill it out and return the completed form in person to the Elections Department, or mail it to Tarrant County Election Administration 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111.
If you're unsure of your voter status, use the Tarrant County Voter Lookup website. Then, type your name and birthdate to see your status.
