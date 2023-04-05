 Skip to main content
How to register to vote in Arlington's general election

The city council chambers sit at 101 S. Center St. on Feb. 20 in Arlington. 

Thursday is the last day for residents to register to vote for Arlington’s May General Election. 

The mayor and council members from Districts 3, 4, 5 and 8 are up for election. Several bond proposals are also on the ballot. Common issues of concern for candidates include the city’s development and public safety, according to previous Shorthorn reporting

The bond proposals will cost the city $278,285,000. The five propositions on the ballot include public safety facilities, street improvements and improving the downtown administrative buildings and local libraries.

Here’s a guide on how to register to vote.

To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:

  • A citizen of the U.S.

  • A resident of the county where you submit the application.

  • 18 years old by Election Day. Individuals who are 17 and 10 months may register as long as they turn 18 by Election Day. 

  • Not have been declared mentally incompetent and unfit to vote by a court of law.

  • Not be convicted of a felony, unless the sentence is completed.

Texas law requires voters to register 30 days before election day. To register to vote, print the voter registration application form from the Tarrant County Elections website, fill it out and return the completed form in person to the Elections Department, or mail it to Tarrant County Election Administration 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111.

People can check their voter status using the Tarrant County Voter Lookup website or the “Am I Registered?” portal.

