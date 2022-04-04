How to prepare for a natural disaster

Texas is no stranger to severe weather, so being prepared can help protect individuals from natural disaster emergencies.

Preparedness isn’t just about staying safe during a storm or disaster, according to the city of Arlington website. It includes staying comfortable, clean, fed and healthy afterward in case people lose electricity. 

Arlington residents can take steps to be equipped in the event of an emergency by assembling a disaster supply kit containing basic household items. 

Kits should include accessible water, food, cash and other supplies that would last three days. 

A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:

  • Water, at least a gallon per person, per day

  • Nonperishable food like peanut butter, dried fruit or energy bars

  • Extra cell phone battery or charger

  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio that can receive National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio alerts and extra batteries

  • Flashlight and extra batteries

  • First aid kit

  • Dust mask to filter contaminated air, plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

  • Moist towels, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

  • Toothbrush, toothpaste and soap 

  • Nonsparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

  • Manual can opener for canned food

  • Prescription medication and glasses

  • A whistle to signal for help

  • Local maps

Individuals should review the list and consider unique needs that include pets, infants or seniors. Consider having additional supply kits at home and smaller portable kits in workplaces, vehicles or other places individuals spend time. 

Additional items to consider include:

  • Nonprescription medications such as pain relievers, antidiarrheal medication, antacids or laxatives

  • Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

  • Pet food, water and supplies for pets

  • Important family documents such as insurance policies, identification and bank account records in portable waterproof containers

  • Cash or traveler’s checks

  • Sleeping bags or warm blankets

  • Complete change of clothing including long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes

  • Fire extinguisher

  • Matches in a waterproof container

  • Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizer

  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates and disposable utensils, paper towels

  • Paper and pencil

  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

After assembling the kit, make sure to maintain it so it’s ready when needed.

Some tips are keeping canned food in a cool dry place and storing boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers. Replace expired items as needed, and reassess the kit during daylight savings twice a year.

Kit storage locations at home should be in a quickly accessible designated place. Ensure that all household members know the location. 

Additional information on how to be emergency ready can be found here.

