How to prepare for a natural disaster

Texas is no stranger to severe weather, so being prepared can help protect individuals from natural disaster emergencies.
Preparedness isn’t just about staying safe during a storm or disaster, according to the city of Arlington website. It includes staying comfortable, clean, fed and healthy afterward in case people lose electricity.
Arlington residents can take steps to be equipped in the event of an emergency by assembling a disaster supply kit containing basic household items.
Kits should include accessible water, food, cash and other supplies that would last three days.
A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:
Water, at least a gallon per person, per day
Nonperishable food like peanut butter, dried fruit or energy bars
Extra cell phone battery or charger
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio that can receive National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio alerts and extra batteries
Flashlight and extra batteries
First aid kit
Dust mask to filter contaminated air, plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
Moist towels, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
Toothbrush, toothpaste and soap
Nonsparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
Manual can opener for canned food
Prescription medication and glasses
A whistle to signal for help
Local maps
Individuals should review the list and consider unique needs that include pets, infants or seniors. Consider having additional supply kits at home and smaller portable kits in workplaces, vehicles or other places individuals spend time.
Additional items to consider include:
Nonprescription medications such as pain relievers, antidiarrheal medication, antacids or laxatives
Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
Pet food, water and supplies for pets
Important family documents such as insurance policies, identification and bank account records in portable waterproof containers
Cash or traveler’s checks
Sleeping bags or warm blankets
Complete change of clothing including long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes
Fire extinguisher
Matches in a waterproof container
Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizer
Mess kits, paper cups, plates and disposable utensils, paper towels
Paper and pencil
Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
After assembling the kit, make sure to maintain it so it’s ready when needed.
Some tips are keeping canned food in a cool dry place and storing boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers. Replace expired items as needed, and reassess the kit during daylight savings twice a year.
Kit storage locations at home should be in a quickly accessible designated place. Ensure that all household members know the location.
Additional information on how to be emergency ready can be found here.
